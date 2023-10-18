Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

Неверојатен поглед на прстенестото затемнување на Сонцето снимено од сателитот GOES-16

ByРоберт Ендру

Октомври 18, 2023
Неверојатен поглед на прстенестото затемнување на Сонцето снимено од сателитот GOES-16

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-16 (GOES-16), also known as GOES-East, provided a stunning glimpse of the annular solar eclipse from space. As part of the advanced GOES-R series, this satellite plays a crucial role in gathering data on various atmospheric, hydrologic, oceanic, climatic, solar, and space phenomena.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, but is positioned at or near its farthest point from Earth. Consequently, the Moon appears smaller than the Sun, resulting in a mesmerizing effect known as the “ring of fire.”

The recent eclipse traced a path from the U.S. Pacific Northwest, traversing over California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. It continued its journey across parts of Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil before concluding at sunset in the Atlantic Ocean.

Utilizing its high spatial and temporal resolution imagery, GOES-16 captured remarkable images of the Moon’s shadow moving across the Western US. This captivating spectacle was visible from Oregon to Texas, allowing for a detailed observation of the rare annular solar eclipse.

The astonishing visual display serves as a prelude to the upcoming total solar eclipse scheduled to occur in six months. On April 8, 2024, the Moon will occupy the perfect distance from Earth to completely cover the Sun, creating a breathtaking celestial phenomenon. This event will sweep across Mexico, the eastern half of the United States, and Canada, captivating viewers with its awe-inspiring beauty.

By Роберт Ендру

