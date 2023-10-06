Истражување на климатските промени и радијацијата во вселената: УБАВА мисија CubeSat

The shoebox-sized PRETTY CubeSat, set to launch on Europe’s next Vega launcher, aims to collect valuable environmental information by utilizing reflected radio signals from Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) satellites. PRETTY, short for Passive REflecTometry and dosimeTrY, will receive the signals from GNSS satellites visible just above it and compare the signals to derive ice and sea height measurements with high accuracy. This data will contribute to a better understanding of climate change rates. In addition, PRETTY will also track radiation exposure using a miniaturized dosimeter, which will aid in ensuring the reliability and sustainability of future small satellites.

Unlike previous reflectometry missions that look straight down at the Earth’s surface, PRETTY will peer at a shallow angle. This innovative approach allows for a smoother sea surface and more coherent reflected signals. Moreover, PRETTY will employ a new GNSS frequency, E5/L5, for the first time. This frequency band has been proven to provide superior accuracy in ground testing. The mission also incorporates beam forming technology, enabling the payload to track both the direct and reflected signals simultaneously.

The PRETTY CubeSat mission has been developed by an all-Austrian consortium, with Beyond Gravity Austria as the prime contractor for the reflectometry payload, Seibersdorf Laboratories contributing a radiation dosimeter payload, and the Technical University of Graz serving as the overall system integrator and operator. The spacecraft will be able to perform intensive computation through its processing core, which works in combination with patch antennas and a software-derived radio.

Pretty plans to conduct two observation sessions per day, each lasting a maximum of half an hour, due to the high computational demand of the mission. The collected data will be used by a scientific consortium coordinated by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology. The most anticipated areas of observation are the poles, as they are expected to experience the most significant surface height changes over the one-year planned lifetime of the mission.

Извори:

– Original article: “Testing ‘slant’ reflectometry” – TU Graz (https://www.tugraz.at/en/tu-graz/services/news-stories/planet-research/singleview/article/prett%C3%AD-testing-slant-reflectometry/)

- Дефиниции:

GNSS: Глобален сателитски систем за навигација

CubeSat: A type of miniaturized satellite characterized by its standard 10-cm cubic shape

Altimetry: The measurement of height above a fixed reference point

Scatterometry: A remote sensing technique used to measure the properties of Earth’s surface from reflected or scattered signals.