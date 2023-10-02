Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Користење на ДНК како лепак за изградба на ултра-силни колоидни кристални метаматеријали

ByВики Ставропулу

Октомври 2, 2023
Користење на ДНК како лепак за изградба на ултра-силни колоидни кристални метаматеријали

A team of chemical and biological engineers at Northwestern University has developed a groundbreaking technique to create ultra-strong colloidal crystal metamaterials. By using strands of DNA as glue, the researchers were able to assemble metal nanostructures into custom shapes.

Prior research has shown the potential of metamaterials at the nanoscale for various applications. In this study, the team went a step further by creating even smaller metamaterials. They fabricated metallic nanoparticles in different shapes, including solid and hollow squares, as well as cubes with flattened corners. The next step was synthesizing strands of DNA, which the researchers used to hold the nanoparticles together, much like a glue. The DNA allowed them to create colloidal crystal metamaterials of various shapes, similar to building structures with Lego blocks.

Notably, the team discovered that by adjusting the DNA application and amount, they could control the interactions between the building blocks, leading to different properties in the metamaterials. Some of the created metamaterials were found to be stronger and stiffer than comparable materials made from nickel.

Additionally, the researchers observed that these ultra-strong metamaterials could maintain their shapes under extreme pressure, making them potentially useful for space-based applications. The lightweight nature of these materials could also be beneficial for electronic devices, particularly in medical applications, as they would be more efficient than current materials in use.

This breakthrough in using DNA as glue to assemble nanoscale metamaterials opens up new possibilities for advanced materials with tailored properties. Further research could lead to the development of innovative electronic devices and revolutionize various industries.

Sources: Science Advances (2023). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adj8103; Phys.org

By Вики Ставропулу

поврзани со пост

наука

Кинеските мисии на Месечината напредуваат додека Пекинг планира идни експедиции и истражувачка станица на Месечината

Октомври 4, 2023 Роберт Ендру
наука

Атина: Систем за моделирање на пожар со вештачка интелигенција Борба со шумски пожари во Нов Јужен Велс

Октомври 4, 2023 Роберт Ендру
наука

Вселенското летало OSIRIS-REx на НАСА врати историски примерок од астероид на Земјата

Октомври 4, 2023 Мамфо Бреша

Промаши

наука

Кинеските мисии на Месечината напредуваат додека Пекинг планира идни експедиции и истражувачка станица на Месечината

Октомври 4, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
наука

Атина: Систем за моделирање на пожар со вештачка интелигенција Борба со шумски пожари во Нов Јужен Велс

Октомври 4, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
наука

Вселенското летало OSIRIS-REx на НАСА врати историски примерок од астероид на Земјата

Октомври 4, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Спектакуларна слика на NGC 4654: Средна спирална галаксија во јатото Девица

Октомври 4, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари