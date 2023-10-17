Нова студија откри дека микропластиката во облаците може да влијае на климата

A recent study published in Environmental Chemistry Letters has revealed the presence of tiny microplastic particles in cloud water collected from high-altitude summits in Japan. The microplastics, ranging in size from 7.1 to 94.6 micrometers, were detected in the cloud water samples, suggesting that they may be influencing cloud formation and potentially impacting the climate.

Microplastics, which are particles less than 5 millimeters in size, have already been found to contaminate the world’s oceans, rivers, soils, and even the internal organs of wildlife. A growing body of research has also shown that microplastics can be transported through the atmosphere, being blown up into the air by wind and sea spray and then falling back to the ground in rain. Now, this new study suggests that microplastics can also be present in clouds.

The researchers collected cloud water samples using fine wire devices and analyzed them using imaging techniques. They found microplastics from nine different types of plastic, including polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyethylene terephthalate. Each liter of cloud water examined contained between 6.7 and 13.9 microplastics, although the actual numbers may be higher due to potential particle loss during collection.

The study suggests that microplastics could act as cloud condensation nuclei or ice nucleus particles, affecting cloud formation. This could have implications for Earth’s climate, as clouds can reflect sunlight and cool the planet, or contribute to the release of greenhouse gases such as methane and carbon dioxide, warming the Earth.

However, some experts raise doubts about the direct impact of microplastics on cloud formation. They argue that the presence of microplastics in clouds could simply mean that the particles are being transported with the air mass and not directly influencing the cloud formation process itself.

Determining the impact of plastics on Earth’s systems, ecosystems, and health is of critical importance, given the projected increase in plastic waste production. With an estimated 26 billion metric tons of plastic waste expected between the 1950s and 2050, further research is needed to fully understand the effects of microplastics on cloud formation and climate.

