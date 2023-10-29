Фондацијата Отворен простор: Премостување на јазот во научното образование

In the town of Theni, Tamil Nadu, a young Surender Ponnalagar discovered a passion for astronomy that would shape his future. Now a resident astronomer at Al Sadeem Astronomy in Abu Dhabi, Surender reflects on his journey and the impact of early exposure to science. Inspired to provide the same opportunity to others, Surender and like-minded individuals founded the Open Space Foundation (OSF).

The OSF aims to extend science education to government and government-aided schools, particularly in rural areas where such opportunities are limited. Over the years, they have reached over 10,000 students across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala.

Tailoring the curriculum to match students’ curiosity and requirements has been key to their success. Anupama Pradeepan’s expertise in curriculum development has played a vital role in creating engaging and relevant science education materials.

Challenges have not deterred the team from their mission. Adapting to changing questions, evolving educational landscapes, and balancing human resources have been constant learning processes. However, the most intriguing insights often come from the students themselves. Their inquiries, sometimes leaving the educators grappling for answers, demonstrate their immense curiosity and thirst for knowledge.

One memorable encounter was during an OSF visit to a school in Sukkampatti village. When the students were introduced to a telescope, their curiosity overflowed, and they asked various questions. One significant query was whether they could eat during a solar eclipse, revealing cultural and social contexts that influenced their perceptions. The OSF provided a scientific explanation, emphasizing that eating during a solar eclipse posed no inherent risk.

Cultural beliefs also affected how students approached celestial phenomena. Some children hesitated or even refused to approach the telescope when introduced to Saturn due to specific cultural beliefs. However, the wonder and amazement the children experienced upon seeing the moon for the first time were truly captivating.

The Open Space Foundation continues to power through challenges, driven by their commitment to making the wonders of space accessible to all. Their unique approach and dedication to tailoring science education to student needs make a meaningful difference in bridging the gap in science education.

(Source: Al Arabiya)