Нова студија ја нагласува важноста на големите тревопасни животни во подобрувањето на биодиверзитетот

A recent study conducted by an international research team, including Lund University, has shed light on the crucial role that large herbivores play in shaping the tree cover and biodiversity of protected regions around the world. The study, published in the scientific journal One Earth, utilized global satellite data to map the tree cover in these areas.

The findings indicate that areas with a high concentration of large herbivores tend to have a more diverse tree cover, which in turn enhances overall biodiversity. The researchers discovered that the presence of these megafauna, such as elephants, bison, and moose, leads to sparser but more diverse tree cover compared to areas without large herbivores.

“These new research findings highlight the need to integrate large herbivores into restoration and conservation strategies,” noted Lanhui Wang, a researcher in physical geography and ecosystem science at Lund University. Large herbivores not only contribute to a diverse vegetation structure but also create a rich habitat for numerous other species through their consumption of vegetation and physical disturbances.

However, the study also emphasizes that the role of large herbivores is often overlooked in sustainable land management and ecosystem restoration efforts. Wang stated, “At a time when global initiatives are intensely focused on combating climate change and biodiversity loss, our findings highlight the need for a broader and more nuanced discussion about ecosystem management and conservation measures.”

With the United Nations declaring the 2020s as the decade of ecosystem restoration, 115 countries have committed to restoring large areas of nature. The researchers argue that achieving these restoration goals necessitates the presence of more wild-living large herbivores worldwide. These animals play a vital role in promoting tree cover, carbon sequestration, and diverse habitats.

In conclusion, the study emphasizes the significance of integrating an understanding of the ecological impact of large herbivores into conservation and restoration strategies. By doing so, we can better preserve biodiversity, combat climate change, and ensure the long-term resilience of ecosystems.

Q: What is the role of large herbivores in enhancing biodiversity?



A: Large herbivores promote a diverse vegetation structure, creating a rich habitat for many other species. Their consumption of vegetation and physical disturbances contribute to the development of varied tree cover, which enhances overall biodiversity.

Q: How are large herbivores not considered in sustainable land management and restoration efforts?



A: The study highlights that the role of large herbivores is often overlooked within the framework of sustainable land management and ecosystem restoration. Their contribution to biodiversity and ecosystem resilience is not sufficiently considered in conservation measures.

Q: Why are large herbivores important for achieving the UN’s restoration goals?



A: The presence of large herbivores is crucial for promoting tree cover, which aids in carbon sequestration and the creation of diverse habitats. To achieve the United Nations’ restoration targets, the study suggests that more wild-living large herbivores are required worldwide.