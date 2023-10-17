Градски живот

TOI-1801 b: Умерен мини-нептун во млад планетарен систем

Роберт Ендру

Октомври 17, 2023
TOI-1801 b: Умерен мини-нептун во млад планетарен систем

We announce the discovery of TOI-1801 b, a fascinating temperate mini-Neptune orbiting a young M dwarf star. Initially identified as a TESS planet candidate in April 2020, TOI-1801 b has a period of 21.3 days. However, subsequent ground-based observations, including photometry in and outside transit and precise radial velocity measurements, have revealed that the true period of the planet is 10.6 days.

Through these follow-up observations, we have determined that TOI-1801 b has a mass of 5.74 ± 1.46 M⊕ and a radius of 2.08 ± 0.12 R⊕. Based on these measurements, we can confidently infer that TOI-1801 b is predominantly composed of water and rock, with a negligible amount (up to 2% by mass) of hydrogen gas in its atmosphere.

Furthermore, the age of the system, estimated to be around 900 million years, places TOI-1801 b among the population of young transiting exoplanets. Plotted alongside other known exoplanets, TOI-1801 b stands out as a unique member.

In the diagram illustrating the mass-radius relationship, the uncertainties of TOI-1801 b are depicted as colored shaded regions with confidence levels. The composition models, represented by different colored lines, provide insights into the potential structure of the exoplanet. Specifically, the middle and right panels show composition models without gas and with a gas envelope, respectively. The solid and dotted lines in the right panel indicate different temperature scenarios for the gas envelope.

As a reference, the diagram also includes the Earth and Neptune. Additionally, we include B22 and M22 as references due to conflicting results published for the same planet, indicating different measurements.

In conclusion, TOI-1801 b represents an interesting addition to our knowledge of exoplanets. Its temperate nature, composition, and young age make it a compelling target for further investigation. The ongoing study of such exoplanets contributes to our understanding of planetary formation and evolution in diverse environments beyond our solar system.

Дефиниции:
– TESS: Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite
– M dwarf: A type of main-sequence star, also known as a red dwarf, with a mass between 0.08 and 0.6 times that of the Sun.
– Radial velocity (RV): The measurement of a star’s motion toward or away from an observer using the Doppler shift effect.
– Mass and Radius: Mass refers to the amount of matter in an object, while radius measures the distance from the center to the outer surface.
– Iso-density lines: Dashed grey lines on the mass-radius diagram that represent lines of equal density in different composition models.
– Specific entropy: A thermodynamic property that quantifies the disorder or randomness of a system.
– H2: Molecular hydrogen gas.
– CARMENES and HIRES: Instruments used for precise radial velocity measurements.

Извори:
– Barragán et al. (2022)
– El Mufti et al. (2023)
– Zeng et al. (2019)
– astro-ph.EP (arXiv identifier)

By Роберт Ендру

