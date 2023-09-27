NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory has provided astronomers with remarkable new insights into a star explosion that was first observed in the mid-19th century. The explosion occurred in Eta Carinae, a binary star system located approximately 7,500 light-years away. Over the course of two decades, the observatory collected data that has now been compiled into a movie, revealing the ongoing expansion of the stellar eruption at speeds of up to 4.5 million miles per hour.

Eta Carinae is comprised of two massive stars, with one being approximately 90 times the mass of the Sun and the other around 30 times the Sun’s mass. In the 19th century, the system experienced a massive explosion known as the “Great Eruption,” during which Eta Carinae expelled between 10 and 45 times the mass of the Sun. This resulted in the formation of a pair of gas clouds, known as the Homunculus Nebula, on opposite sides of the stars.

A recent study led by Michael Corcoran at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center utilized data from Chandra and the European Space Agency’s XMM-Newton to uncover a previously unknown faint shell of X-rays outside the Homunculus Nebula. Corcoran interpreted this shell as the blast wave from the Great Eruption, suggesting that both the nebula and the outer shell originated from material being expelled from Eta Carinae before the 1843 eruption.

The study also revealed that the X-ray brightness of Eta Carinae has diminished over time, consistent with previous observations. Using a simple model, the researchers estimated the star system’s X-ray brightness at the time of the Great Eruption and combined it with the speed of the ejected material to determine that the eruption likely consisted of two explosions. The first involved a rapid ejection of fast, low-density gas, followed by a slower ejection of denser gas that eventually formed the Homunculus Nebula.

This study, published in The Astrophysical Journal, supports the hypothesis that the Great Eruption was triggered by the merger of two stars in what was originally a triple system. This merger would explain the ring-like structure seen in X-rays, as material is ejected in a flat plane.

Overall, NASA’s Chandra Observatory has provided astronomers with valuable new information about the Eta Carinae star explosion, shedding light on the mechanisms and history of this fascinating celestial event.

