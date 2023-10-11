Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

НАСА ќе истражува чуден метален астероид по име Психа

ByМамфо Бреша

Октомври 11, 2023
НАСА ќе истражува чуден метален астероид по име Психа

NASA is embarking on an ambitious mission to explore an asteroid named Psyche that is believed to be mostly composed of metal. Led by Lindy Elkins-Tanton of Arizona State University, this mission marks the first time NASA will visit a world with a metal surface. Unlike previous missions that focused on rock, ice, or gas, the Psyche spacecraft aims to provide insights into the formation of planets with metal-rich cores.

Measuring about the size of Massachusetts, the asteroid Psyche was discovered in 1852. Researchers estimate that it is composed of about 30 to 60 percent metal due to its high density. Despite having limited knowledge of its physical appearance, the spacecraft will capture images once it reaches the asteroid in August 2029.

Scientists speculate that Psyche might feature craters encircled by iron spikes, resulting from impact-generated molten metal solidifying. The asteroid may also reveal large metal cliffs and remnants of greenish-yellow lava flows. Current observations only allow telescopes to see Psyche as a point of light, as it lies over 150 million miles away in the outer region of the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

The Psyche spacecraft will launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida atop a SpaceX rocket, with the first opportunity to launch scheduled for Thursday morning at 10:16 a.m. EDT.

This mission presents a unique opportunity for scientists to delve deeper into the formation and composition of celestial bodies, shedding light on the history of our own planet’s core.

Извори:

– Национално јавно радио

– НАСА/ЈПЛ-Калтех

By Мамфо Бреша

поврзани со пост

наука

Вселенското летало Psyche на НАСА тргна на мисија на астероид покриен со метал

Октомври 14, 2023 Габриел Бота
наука

Мисија Chandrayaan-4: Истражување на лунарниот јужен пол

Октомври 14, 2023 Габриел Бота
наука

Мисија Mangalyaan-2: Втората мисија на Индија на Марс

Октомври 14, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Промаши

наука

Вселенското летало Psyche на НАСА тргна на мисија на астероид покриен со метал

Октомври 14, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Мисија Chandrayaan-4: Истражување на лунарниот јужен пол

Октомври 14, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Мисија Mangalyaan-2: Втората мисија на Индија на Марс

Октомври 14, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Прстенесто затемнување на Сонцето: редок феномен видлив во Америка

Октомври 14, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари