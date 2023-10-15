Трајното влијание на ловот на китови: генетска загуба кај популациите на китови

A new study reveals that the genetic diversity of whales, specifically blue and humpback whales, has been significantly reduced due to the devastating effects of commercial whaling in the 20th century. The international research team discovered this by analyzing well-preserved whale bones dating back over 100 years, found near abandoned whaling stations at South Georgia Island in the South Atlantic Ocean.

The study focused on three species: blue, fin, and humpback whales. The findings indicate that blue and humpback whales have lost entire maternal DNA lineages. Maternal lineages are important as they carry cultural memories, such as knowledge of feeding and breeding locations, that are passed down from one generation to the next. Losing a maternal lineage means losing valuable knowledge.

During the 20th century, as whale populations declined globally, whalers turned their attention to the Southern Hemisphere, resulting in the killing of over 2 million whales in the region alone. South Georgia Island, situated about 1,300 kilometers east of the Falkland Islands, was one of the locations where whaling stations were set up. Approximately 175,000 whales were killed near the island during this period.

While some whale populations in the South Atlantic are showing signs of recovery, they remain well below their estimated pre-whaling numbers. The slow reproductive rates of large baleen whales, including blue and humpback whales, further contribute to their current low numbers. These iconic whales are still rarely seen in certain habitats, indicating possible extirpation or local extinction of populations.

The study provides cautious optimism about the overall recovery of blue, humpback, and fin whales in the South Atlantic due to their relatively high genetic diversity. However, maternal DNA lineages in blue and humpback whales have been lost. Although the majority of whales alive today are descendants of those that survived the whaling era, some survivors from that time may still exist. Given that these whales can live for 90 years or more, there is a sense of urgency to document their genetic information before it is lost forever.

Understanding the genetic history of whale populations is crucial to inform conservation efforts and protect what remains. Scientists aim to learn from the past to mitigate further losses in the future. The research conducted on South Georgia Island provides a unique opportunity to preserve the genetic history of whales indefinitely, but rising temperatures due to climate change may threaten the preservation of DNA in the bones.

By shedding light on the impact of commercial whaling, this study emphasizes the need for continued efforts to protect and conserve whale populations. Preserving the genetic legacy of these magnificent creatures is of paramount importance, as it allows for a better understanding of the past, present, and future state of whales in our oceans.

Source: Journal of Heredity