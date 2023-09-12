Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

Каде одат информациите кога паѓаат во црна дупка?

Септември 12, 2023
Каде одат информациите кога паѓаат во црна дупка?

According to Einstein’s General Relativity, anything that crosses the event horizon of a black hole is gone forever. It adds to the mass, charge, and angular momentum of the black hole but cannot escape. However, our understanding of quantum physics tells us that there is more to consider. Black holes are not static but evaporate over time, emitting Hawking radiation. This raises the question of what happens to the information that went into forming a black hole.

When physicists talk about information, they are not just referring to strings of letters or numbers. It can also include quantum states, entangled states, signals enforcing causality, and measures of physical entropy. Entropy measures the number of possible arrangements of a quantum system.

In the case of a black hole, if information falls in, it seems to be lost forever. However, there is a proposition that the information may eventually emerge as the black hole evaporates. This is based on the idea that entangled particles maintain a hidden connection across the event horizon.

But the black hole information paradox remains unsolved. The fate of information inside a black hole is still a mystery. Finding a resolution to this paradox is one of the greatest challenges in physics.

In summary, according to General Relativity, anything that falls into a black hole is gone forever. However, quantum physics suggests that information may still be preserved and encoded in the outgoing radiation as the black hole evaporates. This unresolved mystery, known as the black hole information paradox, remains a topic of intense research and debate in the field of physics.

