Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Скулптурата на Ешли Зелински ги преведува сложеноста на космосот

ByРоберт Ендру

Септември 27, 2023
Скулптурата на Ешли Зелински ги преведува сложеноста на космосот

Ashley Zelinskie, a sculptor and artist, is bringing the mysteries of the universe to life through her artwork. Zelinskie aims to bridge the gap between science and art by creating sculptures that represent complex scientific concepts. One of her recent works is a molded marble prism, located outside the Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay, Wisconsin. The prism features divots that symbolize the warping of space-time, a concept introduced by Albert Einstein in his theory of general relativity.

According to Einstein’s theory, space-time is like an elastic sheet that can be influenced by objects with mass. Zelinskie’s sculpture visualizes this concept, showing how objects in the universe create warps in space-time. The sculpture includes a bronze star, a planet made of Brazilian blue quartzite, and a marble moon, all positioned within divots that represent the relative size of their warps.

Zelinskie’s sculpture serves as a reminder that art, science, and other disciplines are all ways for humans to understand their place in the universe. By integrating scientific concepts into her artwork, Zelinskie hopes to inspire a deeper appreciation for the wonders of the cosmos.

The Yerkes Observatory, where Zelinskie’s sculpture is located, has a rich history in astronomical research. It was established in 1897 and has been home to many renowned scientists over the years, including Edwin Hubble and Nancy Grace Roman. The observatory played a key role in groundbreaking discoveries about the expansion of the universe.

Zelinskie’s sculpture at the Yerkes Observatory serves as a visual representation of the scientific achievements and concepts explored within its walls. It invites visitors to contemplate the mysteries of the universe and appreciate the beauty of both art and science.

Извори:
– The original article: https://www.livescience.com/yerkes-observatory-sculpture.html

By Роберт Ендру

поврзани со пост

наука

Неверојатни способности за учење пронајдени во карипската кутија медуза

Септември 28, 2023 Габриел Бота
наука

Игра со китови: Фасцинантното однесување на Келпинг

Септември 28, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Астронаутот на НАСА и руските космонаути се вратија дома по долгогодишната вселенска мисија

Септември 28, 2023 Роберт Ендру

Промаши

наука

Неверојатни способности за учење пронајдени во карипската кутија медуза

Септември 28, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Игра со китови: Фасцинантното однесување на Келпинг

Септември 28, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Астронаутот на НАСА и руските космонаути се вратија дома по долгогодишната вселенска мисија

Септември 28, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
наука

Контролирање на триење на површини од графен со електрични полиња

Септември 28, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари