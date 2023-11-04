Поглед во раѓањето на ѕвездите: Откривање на тајните на HH 212

A stunning image from the groundbreaking James Webb Space Telescope has provided scientists with fresh insights into the mesmerizing process of star formation. The image captures the protostar HH 212, located approximately 1,300 light-years away from Earth.

Ever since the detection of HH 212 near the Belt of Orion in 1993, astronomers have devoted decades to studying this budding star and unraveling its formation. However, the recent image from the James Webb Space Telescope is the first time scientists have been able to witness the protostar in such vivid detail. Ground telescopes were unable to produce the same level of clarity and color as the latest snapshot.

The captivating photograph reveals a wealth of information about star formation. It showcases symmetrical pink plumes of gas emissions emanating from both ends of the protostar. These neon bursts, referred to as jets or outflows, are considered essential byproducts of the birth of a star. What’s intriguing about these vibrant plumes is that they signify the presence of molecular hydrogen.

According to Mark McCaughrean, a senior advisor at the European Space Agency, these jets and outflows play a crucial role in star development. As the central blob of gas contracts and rotates, it must shed its angular momentum to prevent it from disintegrating. This shedding process, scientists believe, occurs through the powerful jets and outflows observed in the image.

The James Webb Space Telescope, situated over a million miles away at Lagrange point 2, offers an unprecedented opportunity to explore deep space and advance our understanding of star and planet formation. Launched on Christmas two years ago, this remarkable telescope enables scientists to delve into galaxies, stars, and planetary atmospheres like never before.

Nicola Fox, the associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, extols the telescope’s transformative capabilities. She claims that the telescope has already revolutionized our perception of the cosmos, shedding light on galaxies and distant celestial bodies. Its ability to capture light from the farthest reaches of the universe paves the way for new scientific discoveries and opens doors to the search for potentially habitable worlds.

Често поставувани прашања

П: Што е вселенски телескоп Џејмс Веб?

A: The James Webb Space Telescope is a space observatory launched to explore deep space and provide groundbreaking insights into the formation of stars, galaxies, and planets.

Q: What did the recent image from the telescope reveal?

A: The image revealed intricate details about the formation of the protostar HH 212, showcasing symmetrical pink plumes of gas emissions, commonly known as jets or outflows, emanating from both poles of the protostar.

Q: How is the James Webb Space Telescope different from ground telescopes?

A: The James Webb Space Telescope offers superior imaging capabilities compared to ground telescopes. Its position in space and advanced technology allow for clearer and more detailed observations, enabling scientists to unravel mysteries of the universe that were previously inaccessible.

Q: What role do the jets and outflows play in star formation?

A: The jets and outflows are considered crucial byproducts of star birth. They help the contracting gas shed its angular momentum, preventing it from flying apart and ensuring the formation of the star.

Q: How does the James Webb Space Telescope contribute to scientific discovery?

A: The telescope’s ability to capture light from distant corners of the universe allows scientists to ask and answer questions that were once beyond imagination. Every new image from the telescope uncovers new discoveries and broadens our knowledge of the cosmos.