Најоддалечениот протокластер на галаксијата набљудуван од меѓународниот истражувачки тим

An international research team, led by Assistant Professor Takuya Hashimoto from the University of Tsukuba in Japan and Researcher Javier Álvarez-Márquez from El Centro de Astrobiología (CAB, CSIC-INTA) in Spain, has made a groundbreaking discovery using the James Webb Space Telescope and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array. The team has observed the most distant galaxy protocluster to date, located 13.14 billion light-years away.

The researchers successfully captured the “core region” of the galaxy protocluster, which is equivalent to a metropolitan area with an exceptionally high number density of galaxies. They found that many galaxies are concentrated in a small area and that the growth of these galaxies is accelerated.

Using simulations, the team also predicted the future of this metropolitan area and discovered that it will merge into one larger galaxy within tens of millions of years. These findings are expected to provide valuable insights into the birth and growth of galaxies.

Galaxy clusters, which are assemblies of more than 100 galaxies bound together by mutual gravitational force, play a significant role in astronomy. The growth of a galaxy is influenced by its environment, with mature stellar populations commonly found in densely populated regions. This is known as the “environment effect.” Understanding when this effect began in the history of the Universe is crucial.

Galaxy protoclusters are the ancestors of galaxy clusters shortly after the birth of the Universe. They consist of around 10 distant galaxies. By observing these protoclusters, scientists can gain insights into the early stages of galaxy formation and evolution.

The research team focused on the “core region” of the protocluster A2744z7p9OD, which had previously been identified as the most distant proto-cluster. Using the James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRSpec instrument, they successfully detected ionized oxygen-ion light from four galaxies in this core region. Further analysis of radio emissions captured by the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array revealed the presence of dust in three out of the four galaxies, indicating galaxy growth.

To delve deeper into the formation and evolution of these galaxies, the team conducted a galaxy formation simulation. The simulation showed that the four galaxies in the core region will ultimately merge into one larger galaxy within a few tens of millions of years.

This study provides valuable insights into the early history of galaxy formation and the role of environmental effects. The James Webb Space Telescope and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array have proven to be essential tools for observing and studying distant galaxies, offering us a glimpse into the past of our Universe.

