Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Научниците открија гама зраци со најголем интензитет од Пулсар

ByГабриел Бота

Октомври 8, 2023
Научниците открија гама зраци со најголем интензитет од Пулсар

Scientists have made a remarkable discovery using the H.E.S.S. observatory in Namibia. They have detected the highest intensity gamma rays ever recorded from a dead star called a pulsar. These gamma rays have an energy level of 20 tera-electronvolts, which is about 10 trillion times higher than visible light.

Pulsars are remnants of stars that exploded in a supernova. They are incredibly dense, with a mass of over five billion tonnes packed into a space the size of a teaspoon. Pulsars emit beams of electromagnetic radiation that spin like cosmic lighthouses. These beams produce flashes of radiation at regular intervals as they sweep across our solar system.

The Vela pulsar, located in the constellation Vela, is the brightest pulsar in the radio band of the electromagnetic spectrum and the brightest source of cosmic gamma rays in the giga-electronvolts (GeV) range. However, using deep observations with the H.E.S.S. observatory, scientists have now discovered a new radiation component at even higher energies, reaching up to tens of tera-electronvolts (TeV).

This discovery challenges previous knowledge of pulsars and raises questions about the mechanisms behind the acceleration of particles. The traditional understanding of particle acceleration along magnetic field lines within the pulsar’s magnetosphere cannot fully explain these observations. Scientists propose that the particles may be accelerated through a process called magnetic reconnection beyond the light cylinder of the pulsar.

The discovery of these high-energy gamma rays opens up new opportunities for studying other pulsars in the tens of teraelectronvolt range. It provides insights into the extreme acceleration processes in highly magnetized astrophysical objects.

This groundbreaking research sheds light on the nature of pulsars and deepens our understanding of the universe’s most energetic phenomena.

Извори:
- Природна астрономија
– Астрономски центар Никола Коперник (CAMK PAN)
– Северозападен универзитет во Јужна Африка
– Лабораторија за астрочестички и космологија (APC).
– Новинска служба АНИ

By Габриел Бота

поврзани со пост

наука

Разбирање на важноста на колачињата во приватноста на Интернет

Октомври 11, 2023 Габриел Бота
наука

Кршливоста на еколошките сензори во областите со висок ризик

Октомври 11, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Лансирањето на вселенското летало Psyche на НАСА може да биде одложено поради лошите временски услови

Октомври 11, 2023 Габриел Бота

Промаши

наука

Разбирање на важноста на колачињата во приватноста на Интернет

Октомври 11, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Кршливоста на еколошките сензори во областите со висок ризик

Октомври 11, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Лансирањето на вселенското летало Psyche на НАСА може да биде одложено поради лошите временски услови

Октомври 11, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

НАСА го откри астероидот 2023 TF4 во близина на Земјата

Октомври 11, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари