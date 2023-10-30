SpaceX продолжува со проширување на сателитската мрежа Starlink со најновото лансирање

SpaceX is accelerating its efforts to expand its Starlink satellite network with the scheduled launch of a new batch of satellites. Following the successful launch of 22 Starlink satellites on Sunday, October 29, the company is now preparing for another mission on Monday, October 30.

The upcoming launch, scheduled to take place at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, will involve a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink satellites. The launch window opens at 7:20 p.m. ET, with several backup opportunities available until 10:22 p.m. ET.

This launch is notable because it marks the eighth flight for the first stage booster. This booster, which has previously supported various missions including Crew-5, GPS III Space Vehicle 06, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, Intelsat G-37, and two Starlink missions, represents a significant achievement for SpaceX in terms of reusability. Once the first stage separates, it is expected to land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

For those interested in witnessing the launch, SpaceX will provide a live webcast of the Starlink mission on their official website. The webcast will be available on X @SpaceX approximately five minutes before liftoff.

By launching back-to-back Falcon 9 missions to deploy Starlink satellites, SpaceX is making substantial progress towards its ultimate objective of delivering global connectivity to remote and underserved regions. These ongoing efforts highlight the company’s dedication to expanding access to high-speed internet services around the world.

Често поставувани прашања

1. What is the purpose of the Starlink satellite network?

The Starlink satellite network aims to provide global connectivity, offering high-speed internet access to remote and underserved regions across the world.

2. How many Starlink satellites will be launched in the upcoming mission?

The upcoming mission will involve the launch of 23 Starlink satellites.

3. Where will the first stage booster land after separation?

Following stage separation, the first stage booster is expected to land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

4. Can I watch the Starlink mission live?

Yes, SpaceX will provide a live webcast of the Starlink mission on their official website. The webcast will be available approximately five minutes before liftoff.