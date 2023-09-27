Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Американскиот астронаут и руските космонаути се вратија на Земјата по мисијата за соборување рекорди

ByРоберт Ендру

Септември 27, 2023
Американскиот астронаут и руските космонаути се вратија на Земјата по мисијата за соборување рекорди

U.S. astronaut Frank Rubio, along with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, have begun their journey back to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS). The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft undocked from the ISS slightly earlier than scheduled and is expected to land in Kazakhstan.

Originally, the crew was supposed to return to Earth six months ago, but their original spacecraft experienced a leak. As a result, a replacement spacecraft was sent up, extending their mission to a total of 371 days in orbit.

During this extended mission, Rubio, who is on his first space voyage, broke the record for the longest continuous spaceflight by an American. On September 11, he surpassed the previous NASA record of 355 consecutive days in space set by retired U.S. astronaut Mark Vande Hei. Rubio also became the first American to spend a full year in space.

However, despite their achievements, Rubio and his Russian colleagues are still far from breaking the Russian record. Valeri Polyakov holds the world record for the longest space journey, spending 437 consecutive days and 18 hours aboard the Mir space station between January 1994 and March 1995. Polyakov sadly passed away last September at the age of 80.

The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft is expected to land in the Kazakhstan grassland steppe, approximately 148 km southeast of the city of Zhezqazghan. Upon reentering the Earth’s atmosphere, the spacecraft will deploy a parachute to help with its descent.

Извори:
- Ројтерс
– НАСА

By Роберт Ендру

поврзани со пост

наука

Научниот инструмент на модулот Chandrayaan-3 испраќа доволно податоци за идно проучување на егзопланети

Септември 28, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
наука

Chandrayaan-3: Надежта избледува за Vikram Lander и Pragyan Rover

Септември 28, 2023 Роберт Ендру
наука

Набљудувањата на JWST сугерираат дека ѕвездената контаминација се меша со мерењата на егзопланетата TRAPPIST-1b

Септември 28, 2023 Габриел Бота

Промаши

наука

Научниот инструмент на модулот Chandrayaan-3 испраќа доволно податоци за идно проучување на егзопланети

Септември 28, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Chandrayaan-3: Надежта избледува за Vikram Lander и Pragyan Rover

Септември 28, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
наука

Набљудувањата на JWST сугерираат дека ѕвездената контаминација се меша со мерењата на егзопланетата TRAPPIST-1b

Септември 28, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Уште еден близок повик: Астероидот 2023 SW6 се приближува до Земјата

Септември 28, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари