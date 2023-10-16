Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Решавање на квантните мистерии: Нови сознанија за 2D физиката на полупроводниците

ByМамфо Бреша

Октомври 16, 2023
Решавање на квантните мистерии: Нови сознанија за 2D физиката на полупроводниците

Researchers from Monash University have made significant progress in understanding the behavior of quantum impurities within materials. Their international theoretical study introduces a new method called the “quantum virial expansion,” which provides insights into the complex quantum interactions in two-dimensional semiconductors.

The study of quantum impurities has wide-ranging applications in physics, from electrons in a crystal lattice to protons in neutron stars. These impurities can come together to form new quasiparticles with modified properties, acting as free particles. However, accurately describing the properties of these new quasiparticles presents a challenge.

The Monash University team developed the quantum virial expansion (QVE), a method commonly used in ultracold quantum gases. By integrating QVE into the study of quantum impurities, the researchers focused on the interactions between pairs of particles rather than large numbers of them, leading to a solvable model that sheds new light on the interplay between impurities and their surroundings in 2D semiconductors.

The quantum virial expansion is particularly effective at higher temperatures and low doping levels in semiconductors. It provides an exact theory for perturbed quantum systems, resolving the ongoing debate surrounding the appropriate model for explaining the optical response of 2D semiconductors.

This breakthrough in understanding quantum impurity physics has the potential to unify different theoretical models and open doors for new possibilities in harnessing and controlling quantum interactions. The insights gained from this research can help in the development of future applications using novel 2D materials.

Source: Brendan C. Mulkerin et al, Exact Quantum Virial Expansion for the Optical Response of Doped Two-Dimensional Semiconductors, Physical Review Letters (2023)

цитат:
Solving quantum mysteries: New insights into 2D semiconductor physics (2023, October 16)
retrieved 16 October 2023
from [source]

By Мамфо Бреша

поврзани со пост

наука

Масивната „рогови“ комета која се движи кон Земјата

Октомври 17, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

НАСА ја одложи вселенската прошетка по истекување на течноста за ладење на Меѓународната вселенска станица

Октомври 17, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

НАСА размислува за намалувања во финансирањето на вселенските телескопи Хабл и Чандра

Октомври 17, 2023 Габриел Бота

Промаши

наука

Масивната „рогови“ комета која се движи кон Земјата

Октомври 17, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

НАСА ја одложи вселенската прошетка по истекување на течноста за ладење на Меѓународната вселенска станица

Октомври 17, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

НАСА размислува за намалувања во финансирањето на вселенските телескопи Хабл и Чандра

Октомври 17, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Придобивките од вежбањето за ментално здравје

Октомври 17, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари