Индиската мисија Aditya L1 започна со проучување на сончевиот ветер од вселената

ByГабриел Бота

Септември 20, 2023
India’s Aditya L1 mission has successfully started studying energetic particles in the solar wind from space. The mission aims to carry out this study using the Supra Thermal & Energetic Particle Spectrometer (STEPS), which is part of the Aditya Solar wind Particle EXperiment (ASPEX) payload.
STEPS has been developed by the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) with support from the Space Application Centre (SAC), and it has been functioning since September 10 within the Earth’s magnetic field. The device will continue to work from space as Aditya L1 makes its four-month journey to Lagrange point 1, about 1.5 million km from Earth.
The main objective of STEPS is to study the environment of energetic particles from its position on the L1 point. This data will help improve the health and performance of space assets and provide a better understanding of how space weather changes over time.
STEPS comprises six sensors that observe different directions and measure supra-thermal and energetic ions. By collecting data during the Earth’s orbits, scientists can analyze the behavior of particles surrounding the planet, particularly in the presence of the Earth’s magnetic field.
Launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on September 2, the Aditya-L1 mission aims to reach the L1 point using the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) maneuver. The L1 point is significant for solar observations and is where the gravitational forces between two objects balance each other, allowing the spacecraft to remain in a stable position for a longer period of time.
