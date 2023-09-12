Фондацијата Симонс ги објави добитниците на наградите за независност

The Simons Foundation has revealed the 13 recipients of its prestigious Independence Awards, which support researchers in their transition from mentored training to independent research positions. Each fellow will receive up to two years of postdoctoral support, including an annual salary of $85,000 and a resource and professional development allowance of $10,000 per year. Upon obtaining a tenure-track faculty position, fellows will receive grant funding totaling $600,000 over three years.

The three independence award programs are provided through the Simons Collaboration on the Global Brain (SCGB), the Simons Collaboration on Plasticity and the Aging Brain (SCPAB), and the Simons Foundation Autism Research Initiative (SFARI). These programs aim to engage fellows in the shift towards research independence.

The Transition to Independence (TTI) Awards, offered through the SCGB and the SCPAB, provide support to researchers in neuroscience. The SCGB TTI awards focus on investigating large-scale circuits at single-cell resolution to understand neural coding and dynamics, while the SCPAB TTI awards concentrate on the neuroscience of cognitive aging in the absence of disease. Both programs are open to individuals from underrepresented groups in neuroscience, including those with disabilities and disadvantaged backgrounds.

The SFARI Bridge to Independence (BTI) Award accepts applicants from diverse backgrounds who work on various aspects of autism science, such as genetics, molecular mechanisms, circuits and systems, and clinical science. SFARI encourages applications from historically underrepresented or excluded groups.

All fellows from the three programs will become part of a learning community, engaging in professional development and community-building activities. They will participate in workshops, receive support from Simons Foundation scientists and staff, meet with assigned external mentors, and attend in-person Simons Foundation investigator meetings and Independence Award retreats.

The application period for the 2024 independence awards will open on October 10, 2023. For more information about the awards, visit the Simons Foundation Independence Awards information page.

Дефиниции:

SCGB: Simons Collaboration on the Global Brain

SCPAB: Simons Collaboration on Plasticity and the Aging Brain

SFARI: Simons Foundation Autism Research Initiative

Извори:

– [Simons Foundation](simonsfoundation.org/independence-awards.html)