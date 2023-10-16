Градски живот

наука

Месечевата прашина може да се искористи за создавање асфалтирани патишта и подлоги за слетување на Месечината

Октомври 16, 2023
Scientists believe that lunar dust could be transformed into paved roads and landing pads on the moon using concentrated sunlight, according to experiments conducted on Earth. Lunar dust is primarily composed of volcanic rock that has been pulverized by cosmic impacts and radiation over millions of years. Despite appearing white due to reflected sunlight, lunar soil is actually dark gray.

Unlike Earth, the moon does not have wind and water to erode its soil, resulting in many particles having sharp edges. This makes moon dust a significant hazard for space exploration. Additionally, lunar dust is electrically charged, which gives it a sticky and abrasive nature, causing damage to lunar landers, spacesuits, and human lungs if inhaled.

To prevent moon dust from damaging rovers on the lunar surface, researchers propose the construction of paved roads using local lunar resources. In a recent study, scientists experimented with a fine-grained material called EAC-1A as a substitute for lunar soil. By focusing sunlight, they were able to melt lunar dust into slabs of rock that could create solid surfaces for use in roads and landing pads.

The experiments involved using laser beams of varying strengths and sizes to simulate concentrated sunlight. Triangular tiles with hollow centers, measuring approximately 9.8 inches wide and up to 1 inch thick, were produced. The researchers believe that with simple equipment, these tiles could be created on the moon, allowing for the construction of roads and landing pads in a relatively short amount of time.

Future experiments will need to assess the durability of these tiles under rocket thrust to determine their suitability for landing pads. Additionally, testing under simulated lunar conditions, such as reduced gravity and airless environments, will be essential to demonstrate the feasibility of the technology before implementing it on the moon.

Извор: Научни извештаи

Дефиниции:
– Lunar dust: Fine particles of crushed volcanic rock that cover the Moon’s surface.
– Concentrated sunlight: Amplified and focused rays of sunlight.
– Lunar soil: The outer layer of the Moon’s surface, consisting of various materials including lunar dust.

