Формирање ѕвезди во раните галаксии: циклус на активност на вклучување и исклучување

Габриел Бота

Октомври 7, 2023
Формирање ѕвезди во раните галаксии: циклус на активност на вклучување и исклучување

In a recent study, researchers have identified a fascinating pattern in the star formation activity of early galaxies. Instead of an ongoing and consistent rate of star formation, these galaxies exhibit a cyclical pattern of on-and-off bursts. This pattern results in significant fluctuations in the brightness of these galaxies.

Lead researcher Dr. Sun explains that the light observed by telescopes like the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) originates from the young stars formed in these galaxies. As the star formation activity fluctuates, so does the amount of light emitted.

This groundbreaking discovery challenges the traditional understanding of star formation, which primarily focused on steady and continuous processes. Instead, it introduces a new perspective, highlighting the dynamic nature of starbirth in the early universe.

The cyclical nature of star formation in these galaxies suggests the existence of external factors influencing their activity. Researchers speculate that interactions between galaxies, as well as the presence of supermassive black holes at their centers, may play a crucial role in triggering these bursts of star formation.

Understanding the mechanisms behind the fluctuations in star formation activity in early galaxies is key to unraveling the mysteries of galaxy evolution. Further research and observations with advanced telescopes like the JWST will shed more light on this intriguing phenomenon.

In conclusion, the study reveals that star formation in early galaxies follows a pattern of on-and-off activity, leading to significant fluctuations in brightness. This discovery challenges traditional notions of star formation and underscores the importance of investigating the external factors that drive these cycles. Further exploration of this phenomenon will provide valuable insights into the evolution of galaxies.

Извори:
– “In contrast to forming stars at a nearly constant rate, the star formation activity in those early galaxies went on-and-off, on-and-off, with some large fluctuations over time. This, in turn, drives large variations in their brightness because the light seen by telescopes like JWST was emitted by the young stars formed in those galaxies,” Sun said.

Габриел Бота

