Прв поглед на примероците од прашина од астероид од мисијата OSIRIS-REx

ByГабриел Бота

Септември 27, 2023
After nearly 20 years of anticipation, scientists have finally gotten their first glimpse of dust grains returned by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission from asteroid Bennu. The spacecraft completed its round-trip journey to Bennu with a successful landing of its sample return capsule in Utah. Upon opening the lid to the canister, scientists immediately identified black dust-like material, believed to be from the asteroid. The OSIRIS-REx science team will be wiping some of the dust for further laboratory analysis to confirm its origin.

The spacecraft’s sampling mechanism, called TAGSAM, collected approximately 250 grams of specimens from Bennu’s surface during a touch-and-go landing in 2020. However, due to some rocky material jamming the collection chamber’s door, scientists decided to stow the sampling device inside the return capsule to prevent further loss of material. This led to speculation that the spacecraft may have brought back more than the estimated 250 grams.

To determine the actual amount of material collected, scientists will need to remove the TAGSAM sampling mechanism from the canister and inspect it for larger chunks of rock. This process will take place in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the quick-look analysis of the visible dust will provide valuable information about its composition and whether it matches the expectations based on remote sensing data from the asteroid.

The collected samples hold great value for scientists, as they provide insight into the origins of life on Earth. They will be carefully distributed to international partners and the OSIRIS-REx science team for further analysis and preservation. The long-awaited findings from the OSIRIS-REx mission are expected to reveal fascinating details about the composition and history of asteroid Bennu.

Извори:
– Мисијата OSIRIS-REx на НАСА
– Dante Lauretta

By Габриел Бота

