Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Важноста на проширувањето на упатствата за планетарна заштита

ByГабриел Бота

Октомври 16, 2023
Важноста на проширувањето на упатствата за планетарна заштита

A group of scientists is calling for an extension of international guidelines to prevent not only the biological contamination of extraterrestrial surfaces but also the contamination by chemicals and materials. Currently, measures are taken to sterilize spacecraft heading to Mars and to ensure they do not carry any microbes. However, less attention is given to the potential threat posed by chemicals and materials that are brought to the planet. The debris from previous missions, which includes ropes, heat shields, and parachutes, is also scattered across the Martian surface.

The concern is that these materials may contain hazardous chemicals that could harm any potential life on Mars. To address this issue, an opinion paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences suggests conducting a comprehensive risk assessment of the materials and chemicals destined for Mars. This would help in understanding the associated risks and enable the development of robust planetary protection guidelines.

The authors emphasize the need to recognize Mars as belonging to the Martians, including microorganisms, and to avoid unintentionally compromising the search for life on the planet. They believe that by expanding the guidelines to include contamination by chemicals and materials, scientists can collectively safeguard against potential harm to Mars’ environment.

This approach offers a unique opportunity to establish a new standard for interplanetary missions and emphasizes the importance of collaboration between the environmental chemistry, astrobiology, and planetary protection communities. By working together, they can establish protocols to protect both Earth and Mars and ensure the integrity of future explorations.

Извори: Зборник на трудови на Националната академија на науките

By Габриел Бота

поврзани со пост

наука

Две ледени џиновски планети се судираат во блескав приказ на светлина

Октомври 17, 2023 Роберт Ендру
наука

Нова студија откри дека микропластиката во облаците може да влијае на климата

Октомври 17, 2023 Габриел Бота
наука

Мисијата на НАСА за психа успешно започна, истакнувајќи ја конкуренцијата меѓу давателите на лансирање

Октомври 17, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Промаши

наука

Две ледени џиновски планети се судираат во блескав приказ на светлина

Октомври 17, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
наука

Нова студија откри дека микропластиката во облаците може да влијае на климата

Октомври 17, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Мисијата на НАСА за психа успешно започна, истакнувајќи ја конкуренцијата меѓу давателите на лансирање

Октомври 17, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Научниците открија кварцни честички во атмосферата на егзопланетата WASP-17 b

Октомври 17, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари