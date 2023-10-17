Алармантна загуба на ледените полици на Антарктикот откриена со сателитски набљудувања

Satellite observations have revealed a concerning loss of ice density at Antarctica’s ice shelves over the past 25 years, underscoring the accelerating impact of climate change. The study, which analyzed 100,000 satellite radar images from the European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-1 and CryoSat missions, found that over 40% of Antarctica’s floating ice shelves have significantly decreased in volume since 1997. Out of the 162 Antarctic ice shelves, 71 experienced a decrease in volume, resulting in a total loss of around 8.3 trillion tons of ice during the study period.

The findings highlight the potential implications of this ice loss. As the extensions of Antarctica’s land-based ice sheets, ice shelves act as a barrier that slows down the flow of ice into the ocean, thus stabilizing glaciers. However, the loss of ice shelves contributes not only to rising sea levels but also to accelerated ice loss in the form of glacier freshwater flowing into the ocean. This double impact poses a significant risk.

The study revealed that the melting of ice shelves has resulted in the release of approximately 74 trillion tons of fresh meltwater into the ocean. This influx of meltwater could affect ocean circulation, which plays a vital role in regulating global temperature and supporting aquatic life.

The research also demonstrated a complex picture of ice loss in Antarctica. Ice shelves on the western side of the continent, subjected to warmer water due to different currents and winds, experienced more significant ice loss compared to those on the eastern side. The Getz Ice Shelf, the largest in Antarctica, lost 2 trillion tons of ice since 1997, with about 5% of the loss attributed to ice breaking away and drifting into the ocean. The remaining 95% of the loss was due to melting at the base of the ice shelf.

The study concludes that almost half of the ice shelves in Antarctica are shrinking with no sign of recovery, indicating that they are failing to regenerate under the pressure of a warming climate. This highlights the urgent need for continued satellite monitoring of Antarctica, such as the Copernicus Sentinel-1 and CryoSat missions, to track and understand the changes happening in this remote polar landscape.

