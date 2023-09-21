Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

Волшебното интервју на Сара Або со астронаутот Мајкл Колинс

ByГабриел Бота

Септември 21, 2023
In a recent interview, journalist Sarah Abo had the privilege of speaking with astronaut Michael Collins, the pilot of NASA’s Apollo 11 spacecraft that successfully brought the first men to the moon in 1969. While names like Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin are often associated with this historic mission, it was Collins’ piloting skills that ensured their safe return to Earth.

Although Collins himself did not step foot on the moon, his incredible journey off-planet left a lasting impression on Sarah. She described Collins’ perspective as awe-inspiring, stating that when you are in space and see the Earth, it appears as a tiny specimen that can be covered by your thumb. This experience serves as a reminder of our smallness in the vastness of the galaxy we inhabit.

During their conversation, Sarah noted that Collins seemed deeply in tune with human nature. Until his passing in 2021, he continued to embody curiosity and personal growth. Collins emphasized the importance of being curious, desiring to learn more about others, and fostering a willingness to ask questions and listen. He believed that through this curiosity, one can continue to grow as an individual.

Sarah viewed her interview with Michael Collins as a remarkable opportunity. She was inspired by his insights on the human desire for knowledge and understanding. Collins’ unique perspective as an astronaut orbiting the moon served as a reminder of our place in the universe and the importance of curiosity and growth in our lives.

