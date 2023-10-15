Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

Рјузо Јанагимачи, пионер за истражување на плодноста, умре на 95 години

ByРоберт Ендру

Октомври 15, 2023
Ryuzo Yanagimachi, a pioneer in fertility research, passed away at the age of 95 on September 27 in Honolulu. He was known for his work on successfully cloning multiple generations of mice in 1997, preceding the announcement of Dolly the sheep, the first cloned mammal. Yanagimachi’s groundbreaking technique, developed with one of his postdoctoral students, involved using cumulus cells surrounding the egg, compared to the starved adult cell approach used by the Scottish team that cloned Dolly. His method had a success rate of 2 to 3 percent, significantly better than the more crude process employed by the Scottish team.

Despite his contributions to cloning, Yanagimachi remained skeptical and warned of the dangers and ethical concerns associated with human cloning. He emphasized the importance of reproductive methods aligned with nature’s processes.

Born in Japan in 1928, Yanagimachi studied zoology and animal embryology at the University of Hokkaido. After struggling to find academic positions in his field in Japan, he joined the Worcester Foundation for Biomedical Research in the U.S. in 1960. He later accepted a position at the University of Hawaii in 1966, where he spent the rest of his career.

Yanagimachi retired in 2005 but continued working as an emeritus professor until shortly before his death. He received numerous accolades, including the prestigious Kyoto Prize in 2021. Despite his accolades, Yanagimachi remained modest, attributing his success to asking “stupid” questions that occasionally yielded significant breakthroughs.

