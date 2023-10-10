Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

Роскосмос го истражува истекувањето на течноста за ладење на модулот на Меѓународната вселенска станица

ByГабриел Бота

Октомври 10, 2023
The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, is currently investigating a coolant leak on one of the modules of the International Space Station (ISS). The leak occurred on an external radiator circuit on the Nauka module, which was added to the space station in July 2021. The radiator in question was delivered to the ISS during a space shuttle mission in 2010. Although the coolant leak has raised concerns, Roscosmos has reassured that the main thermal control circuit of the module is operating normally, and the crew and station are not in danger.

NASA provided an update on the situation, stating that flakes were observed emanating from one of the radiators on the Nauka module. The crew was then asked to close the shutters on the U.S. segment windows as a precaution against contamination. However, NASA reiterated that the primary radiator is functioning properly, and ground teams will continue to assess the issue. The cause of the leak is still unknown.

This coolant leak is the latest in a series of mechanical issues that Roscosmos has faced on the ISS. In late 2022, a notable coolant leak occurred on a Soyuz spacecraft that was attached to the space station. An investigation concluded that a small object likely struck the spacecraft, causing the leak. Roscosmos has been working to restore its crew transportation missions after this incident. Debris in Earth’s orbit has become a growing concern, as collisions between objects and anti-satellite weapons tests have led to an increase in uncontrolled garbage in space.

Despite these challenges, a replacement Soyuz spacecraft was successfully launched to the ISS in late February, transporting NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and two Russian cosmonauts back to Earth in September 2022.

Извори:
– Си-Ен-Ен

