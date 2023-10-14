Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Спектаклот на огнениот прстен на Сонцето затемнување

ByМамфо Бреша

Октомври 14, 2023
Спектаклот на огнениот прстен на Сонцето затемнување

A mesmerizing phenomenon known as the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse is set to captivate sky-watchers from Oregon to Brazil. Unlike a total eclipse where darkness prevails, this annular eclipse will showcase a brilliant ring of sunlight as it surrounds the moon.

Scheduled to journey across multiple U.S. states, the eclipse will then sweep through Central America and conclude its impressive run in South America. However, weather conditions in some regions may pose a challenge for clear visibility.

In an exceptional initiative, Colombia’s Tatacoa desert is making special arrangements to enhance the eclipse experience for the visually impaired. By using tactile maps and highlighting temperature variations when the moon obscures the sun, this unique undertaking aims to provide a touch-and-feel perspective of the cosmic event.

While eclipse enthusiasts eagerly anticipate this upcoming spectacle, they should also mark their calendars for 2039. On that occasion, a similar “ring of fire” eclipse is scheduled to grace the skies of the United States. However, this display will be exclusive to Alaska, offering residents and visitors there a front-row seat to nature’s grandeur.

Unfortunately, it will not be possible to view this celestial event from India. For those residing in the Americas, the Ring of Fire solar eclipse will begin at 9:13 AM PDT in Oregon and end at 12:03 PM CDT in Texas.

Извори:
– Изворна статија

By Мамфо Бреша

поврзани со пост

наука

Разбирање на сложеноста на човечкиот ум: мапирање на мозочните клетки за целни терапии

Октомври 16, 2023 Роберт Ендру
наука

Хелиосфера: џиновски меур што го опкружува нашиот Сончев систем

Октомври 16, 2023 Роберт Ендру
наука

Разбирање на колачиња: Што треба да знаете

Октомври 16, 2023 Мамфо Бреша

Промаши

наука

Разбирање на сложеноста на човечкиот ум: мапирање на мозочните клетки за целни терапии

Октомври 16, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
наука

Хелиосфера: џиновски меур што го опкружува нашиот Сончев систем

Октомври 16, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
наука

Разбирање на колачиња: Што треба да знаете

Октомври 16, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

НАСА откри астероид кој се приближува до Земјата

Октомври 16, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари