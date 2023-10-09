Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Научниците открија енергетски ефикасен метод за производство на уреа

ByГабриел Бота

Октомври 9, 2023
Научниците открија енергетски ефикасен метод за производство на уреа

Scientists at Queensland University of Technology have found a way to produce urea at room temperature, eliminating the need for the energy-intensive process typically used in synthetic fertilizer production. Urea is a crucial nitrogen fertilizer that supports approximately 27% of the world’s population’s crops. It is also a key raw material for industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and plastics.

Traditionally, synthetic urea is produced by reacting ammonia and carbon dioxide at high temperatures and pressures. However, the new solution proposed by the research team involves a chemical reaction between nitrogen and carbon monoxide utilizing a graphene-based catalyst at room temperature and atmospheric pressure. This approach substantially reduces energy inputs compared to traditional methods, making it a promising advancement in urea production.

While the research is currently in the theoretical stage, the team has identified a promising catalyst for sustainable and energy-efficient urea synthesis. They are now collaborating with other research groups to further develop and move towards the practical application of this technology.

The findings of the study, titled “CN Coupling Enabled by NN Bond Breaking for Electrochemical Urea Production,” were published in Advanced Functional Materials.

This innovative method for urea production has the potential to greatly benefit agricultural and manufacturing industries by providing a more sustainable and cost-effective solution. By reducing energy consumption, this development aligns with global efforts to decrease carbon emissions and promote environmental sustainability.

Извори:
– Технолошкиот универзитет во Квинсленд
– Напредни функционални материјали

By Габриел Бота

поврзани со пост

наука

Разбирање на важноста на колачињата во приватноста на Интернет

Октомври 11, 2023 Габриел Бота
наука

Кршливоста на еколошките сензори во областите со висок ризик

Октомври 11, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Лансирањето на вселенското летало Psyche на НАСА може да биде одложено поради лошите временски услови

Октомври 11, 2023 Габриел Бота

Промаши

наука

Разбирање на важноста на колачињата во приватноста на Интернет

Октомври 11, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Кршливоста на еколошките сензори во областите со висок ризик

Октомври 11, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Лансирањето на вселенското летало Psyche на НАСА може да биде одложено поради лошите временски услови

Октомври 11, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

НАСА го откри астероидот 2023 TF4 во близина на Земјата

Октомври 11, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари