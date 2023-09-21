Градски живот

Метеорскиот дожд на Ориониди од 2023 година: спектакуларен небесен настан

ByГабриел Бота

Септември 21, 2023
Метеорскиот дожд на Ориониди од 2023 година: спектакуларен небесен настан

The Orionids Meteor Shower is set to bring a mesmerizing display of shooting stars to the Earth’s night sky from September 26th to November 22nd, 2023. Known as one of the most beautiful meteor showers of the year, it promises to captivate both amateur and casual stargazers alike.

This celestial event occurs as the Earth passes through the debris left behind by comet 1P/Halley. When the comet returns to the inner solar system, it sheds ice and rocky dust into space, eventually forming the Orionids and the Eta Aquarids meteor showers in October and May, respectively.

The peak of the Orionids Meteor Shower will take place on the evening of October 21st, giving viewers a chance to witness around 15 to 20 shooting stars per hour. However, viewing conditions are best away from city lights, so a road trip to a location with minimal light pollution is recommended. The Canadian Space Agency advises finding a clear spot away from trees and tall buildings and avoiding staring at screens, allowing the eyes to adjust to the night sky.

Although some light will be unavoidable due to the Waning Crescent phase of the moon, the brightness and speed of the Orionid meteors make them still worth observing. These meteors travel at a staggering speed of about 148,000 mph (66 km/s) into Earth’s atmosphere, often leaving glowing “trains” in their wake that can last several seconds to minutes. Occasionally, these meteors can even become fireballs, creating prolonged explosions of light.

Those eager for more celestial wonders can also look forward to the Draconid meteor shower on the evening of October 8th. While it may not be as active as in previous years, it still offers the opportunity to witness streaks of light across the sky and scout out potential viewing spots.

So mark your calendars, Canada, and get ready for an extraordinary experience. The Orionids Meteor Shower is a gift from the universe, and you never know what incredible sights await you under the stars.

Извори:
– НАСА
– Канадска вселенска агенција

