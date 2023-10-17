Палеонтологија тематска уметност: соработка на човечки и технолошки вештини

Paleontology themed art is evolving into a collaboration between human artists and digital tools. Traditional paleo artists who create art without the aid of technology are becoming rare in the field. One such artist, Jan Vriesen, specializes in creating prehistoric backdrops for museum exhibits and has worked with institutions such as the Denver Museum of Nature and Science and the American Museum of Natural History.

Despite being 81 years old, Vriesen continues to fulfill commissions for those who appreciate his talent for imagining the distant past. He collaborates with geologists and paleontologists to create hand-painted scenes that bring ancient landscapes to life. Recently, Vriesen completed a pair of paintings depicting a famous fossil quarry as it appeared 150 million years ago, and a scene from the Jurassic Morrison Formation as it likely looked 145 million years ago.

These paintings were commissioned by geologist Bob Raynolds, who wanted to gift them to the nonprofit organization Friends of Dinosaur Ridge. The paintings showcase the ancient landscapes that inspired the preservation efforts of the organization, which aims to protect fossil sites and provide educational programs for the public.

The new paintings will be displayed in the Dinosaur Ridge Discovery Center, allowing visitors to imagine what the area was like when it was inhabited by dinosaurs. Dinosaur Ridge, acquired by Jefferson County Open Space in 1973, is designated as the Morrison Fossil Area National Natural Landmark.

Jan Vriesen is a Canadian artist who now resides in Minnesota with his wife and pets. His foray into paleo art began in the 1970s when he took over a project at the Royal British Columbia Museum. Since then, he has gained recognition in the field.

While Vriesen prefers traditional art methods, he acknowledges the influence of technology in his field. He jokes about being a “Neanderthal” when it comes to computer work but understands that digital skills are increasingly valued in the industry.

Overall, paleontology themed art is becoming a collaboration between human creativity and digital tools, allowing artists like Jan Vriesen to bring the distant past to life with their talent and imagination.

