Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Реконструкција на изгубена тектонска плоча: Приказната за Понт

ByГабриел Бота

Октомври 10, 2023
Реконструкција на изгубена тектонска плоча: Приказната за Понт

Utrecht University PhD candidate Suzanna van de Lagemaat has unveiled a groundbreaking discovery in the field of plate tectonics. Through a combination of computer simulations and field research, she has reconstructed a massive and previously unknown tectonic plate that once existed. This lost plate, named Pontus after the Greek deity of the sea, was once one-quarter the size of the Pacific Ocean.

The Earth’s outer shell is comprised of several large tectonic plates that have evolved over time. Some of these plates, predominantly consisting of heavy oceanic crust, have been subducted into the Earth’s mantle, leaving only fragments in mountain belts as evidence. The region surrounding the Philippines, where van de Lagemaat conducted her research, is a complex tectonic junction of different plate systems.

By reconstructing the movements of the current plates in the region spanning Japan to New Zealand over the past 150 million years, van de Lagemaat identified a significant gap that suggested the existence of a missing plate. Through fieldwork in places like Borneo, the team discovered rocks that were originally from a previously unknown plate, separate from the already known lost plate remnants.

The relics of this lost plate, Pontus, were not only found on northern Borneo but also on Palawan in the Western Philippines and in the South China Sea. This allowed the researchers to piece together the full extent of the Pontus Plate, which was at least one-quarter the size of the modern Pacific Ocean over 150 million years ago. As the expanding paleo-Pacific pushed westwards, the Pontus Plate was eventually subducted beneath the Eurasian Plate.

The discovery of Pontus fills a crucial gap in our understanding of plate tectonics and provides insights into the complex geological history of the region. The research conducted by van de Lagemaat and her team has been published in the journal Gondwana Research, shedding light on the fascinating story of Pontus and its role in shaping the Earth’s surface.

Извори:
– Универзитетот во Утрехт
– Gondwana Research (2023)

By Габриел Бота

поврзани со пост

наука

Разбирање на важноста на колачињата во приватноста на Интернет

Октомври 11, 2023 Габриел Бота
наука

Кршливоста на еколошките сензори во областите со висок ризик

Октомври 11, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Лансирањето на вселенското летало Psyche на НАСА може да биде одложено поради лошите временски услови

Октомври 11, 2023 Габриел Бота

Промаши

наука

Разбирање на важноста на колачињата во приватноста на Интернет

Октомври 11, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Кршливоста на еколошките сензори во областите со висок ризик

Октомври 11, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Лансирањето на вселенското летало Psyche на НАСА може да биде одложено поради лошите временски услови

Октомври 11, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

НАСА го откри астероидот 2023 TF4 во близина на Земјата

Октомври 11, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари