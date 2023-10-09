Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Нови видови риби од корални гребени откриени во Големиот корален гребен

ByМамфо Бреша

Октомври 9, 2023
Нови видови риби од корални гребени откриени во Големиот корален гребен

Researchers from the University of the Sunshine Coast have discovered a previously unknown species of coral reef fish in the southern waters of the Great Barrier Reef. Named the Lady Elliot Shrimp Goby, the fish was found as part of a project mapping the changing biodiversity on and around Lady Elliot Island. The scientists also found several other unidentified marine creatures during their underwater surveys, including dwarf and pygmy gobies and damselfish, which they are now trying to confirm as new species.

Described as small and white with brown spots, yellow-orange bands, and a large sail-like first dorsal fin, the Lady Elliot Shrimp Goby was found in a sand burrow that it shares with a pair of snapping shrimps. This discovery is particularly significant as it is rare to find a completely new fish species in plain sight on a reef.

The researchers believe that the Lady Elliot Shrimp Goby is likely to be present throughout the Capricorn-Bunker reefs and potentially widespread throughout the entire Great Barrier Reef. This discovery raises questions about how many more new species are waiting to be uncovered and emphasizes the importance of ongoing biodiversity research.

The Leaf to Reef project, which aims to protect critical habitats in the Great Barrier Reef, has been instrumental in uncovering these new species. Marine biologist Associate Professor Kathy Townsend, who leads the project, emphasizes the importance of new species research in identifying ecosystems in need of protection.

The research team will undergo a complicated and lengthy process to confirm these new discoveries as new species, including genetic comparisons and consultation with global experts. Lady Elliot Island plays a vital role as a wildlife refuge and shelter for tropical species moving south to escape warming oceans.

Извори:
– Journal of the Ocean Science Foundation
– Dr. Chris Dudgeon, marine biologist and co-author of the study
– Dr. Mark Erdmann, fish taxonomist and Vice President of Conservation International’s Asia-Pacific Marine Programs
– Associate Professor Kathy Townsend, UniSC Marine Biologist
– Dr. Gerry Allen, fish zoologist and lead author of the study
– Anna Marsden, Managing Director of the Great Barrier Reef Foundation

By Мамфо Бреша

поврзани со пост

наука

НАСА ќе ги открие првите снимки од најголемиот примерок на астероид кој некогаш бил собран

Октомври 11, 2023 Роберт Ендру
наука

Разбирање на важноста на колачињата во приватноста на Интернет

Октомври 11, 2023 Габриел Бота
наука

Кршливоста на еколошките сензори во областите со висок ризик

Октомври 11, 2023 Мамфо Бреша

Промаши

наука

НАСА ќе ги открие првите снимки од најголемиот примерок на астероид кој некогаш бил собран

Октомври 11, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
наука

Разбирање на важноста на колачињата во приватноста на Интернет

Октомври 11, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Кршливоста на еколошките сензори во областите со висок ризик

Октомври 11, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Лансирањето на вселенското летало Psyche на НАСА може да биде одложено поради лошите временски услови

Октомври 11, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари