Ново откритие: Откриен триптофан во вселената, сугерира распространетост на амино киселини во регионите кои формираат ѕвезди

A recent study conducted by astrophysicist Susana Iglesias Groth, from the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC), has revealed the detection of tryptophan in a star-forming region called IC 348, located in the Perseus constellation. Tryptophan is an essential amino acid necessary for protein synthesis, and this is the first time it has been identified in interstellar space.

Through the analysis of data collected by the Spitzer Space Observatory, over ten emission bands related to tryptophan were identified, confirming its presence in IC 348. This discovery is significant since no other amino acids have been confirmed to exist in any other star-forming region.

Iglesias Groth suggests that the presence of tryptophan, and possibly other amino acids, in the gas from which stars and planets form may be common. Furthermore, it is believed that these amino acids could potentially enrich the gas in protoplanetary discs and the atmospheres of young exoplanets, possibly playing a role in the emergence of life.

The temperature at which tryptophan exists in the gas of IC 348 was estimated to be around 280 Kelvin, which is similar to the temperatures measured for molecular hydrogen and water in the interstellar medium of the same region. Additionally, the abundance of tryptophan was found to be around ten billion times less than that of molecular hydrogen.

This discovery has implications for our understanding of the origins and prevalence of life in the universe. The presence of amino acids, the building blocks of proteins, in star-forming regions suggests that the development of living organisms could be more common in our galaxy than previously predicted. Further research will be necessary to explore the presence of other amino acids and their role in the formation of life.

Source: “A search for tryptophan in the gas of the IC 348 star cluster of the Perseus molecular cloud” by Susana Iglesias-Groth, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stad1535