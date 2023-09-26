Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Развиен е нов метод за проучување на течности со негативен притисок

ByВики Ставропулу

Септември 26, 2023
Развиен е нов метод за проучување на течности со негативен притисок

Scientists have developed a novel method for studying the metastable state of liquids with negative pressure. By encapsulating the liquids in optical fibers, the researchers were able to measure pressure using light and sound waves. This breakthrough could lead to new discoveries in thermodynamics and chemical reactions.

Pressure is defined as a force per unit area acting perpendicular to a surface of a solid, liquid, or gas. Normally, pressure values are always positive. However, liquids have the ability to exist in a metastable state with negative pressure values. Even a tiny external influence can cause the liquid to collapse into one state or another, similar to sitting at the top of a roller coaster.

To study this metastable state, the scientists combined optical and acoustic wave techniques. They encapsulated small amounts of liquid in closed optical fibers and measured the influence of pressure and temperature in different states of the liquid. Sound waves acted as sensors to examine negative pressure values with high precision and spatial resolution.

Measuring the exotic state of negative pressure typically requires complex equipment and safety precautions. However, the researchers developed a simple setup using light and sound waves. The fiber used in this method is as thin as a human hair.

The researchers believe that this new method can provide deeper insights into the thermodynamic dependencies of this unique fiber-based system. It also has potential applications in monitoring chemical reactions in toxic liquids and investigating hard-to-access areas of thermodynamics.

The collaboration between research groups in Erlangen and Jena has led to new insights into thermodynamic processes on an easy-to-handle optical platform.

Извор: Nature Physics

By Вики Ставропулу

поврзани со пост

наука

Нови начини за управување со вашите параметри за колачиња

Септември 27, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Истражување на Ашвани Кумар за биофилмови во отпорност на лекови против ТБ

Септември 27, 2023 Роберт Ендру
наука

Развојот на оралниот микробиом кај доенчињата: Разбирање на факторите кои го обликуваат раното орално здравје

Септември 27, 2023 Мамфо Бреша

Промаши

наука

Нови начини за управување со вашите параметри за колачиња

Септември 27, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Истражување на Ашвани Кумар за биофилмови во отпорност на лекови против ТБ

Септември 27, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
наука

Развојот на оралниот микробиом кај доенчињата: Разбирање на факторите кои го обликуваат раното орално здравје

Септември 27, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Индиската ISRO веќе ја конфигурираше мисија на Венера

Септември 27, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари