Поленот, спорите и бактериите играат клучна улога во формирањето мраз во арктичките облаци, наодите на студијата

Септември 28, 2023
A recent study conducted by an international team of scientists has revealed the significant role that biological particles, including pollen, spores, and bacteria, play in the formation of ice within Arctic clouds. Published in Nature Communications, the findings have far-reaching implications for climate science and our understanding of the rapidly changing Arctic climate.

The research was conducted over several years at the Zeppelin Observatory, located on the remote Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard in the High Arctic. Using a sensitive optical technique based on light scattering and UV-induced fluorescence, the researchers were able to individually identify and count these biological particles. This precision was crucial due to the minuscule concentrations in which these particles are found.

The study explored the seasonal dynamics of biological particles and established correlations with variables such as snow cover, temperature, and meteorological parameters. The presence of these particles was confirmed through methods such as electron microscopy and the detection of specific substances like sugar alcohol compounds.

The research also focused on understanding ice nucleation, which proved to be a challenging task. Two methods were employed, involving the collection of particles on filters and subsequent laboratory analysis. By subjecting the filters to additional heating, the researchers were able to identify the proteinaceous component of ice nucleating particles, shedding light on their biological origin.

The findings of this study have important implications for climate science, as they provide insights into the origin and properties of biological and ice nucleating particles in the Arctic. This information could improve the representation of aerosol-cloud interactions in climate models and reduce uncertainties in anthropogenic radiative forcing estimates.

With the Arctic experiencing increases in open ocean areas and snow-free tundra, both of which are sources of biological particles, gaining a deeper understanding of the relationship between these particles and clouds is crucial for understanding ongoing and future transformations in the region.

“Regionally sourced bioaerosols drive high-temperature ice nucleating particles in the Arctic” – Nature Communications, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-41696-7

By Мамфо Бреша

