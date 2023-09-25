Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Соларната сонда Паркер на НАСА истражува моќно исфрлање на коронална маса

ByРоберт Ендру

Септември 25, 2023
Соларната сонда Паркер на НАСА истражува моќно исфрлање на коронална маса

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has made history by safely flying through one of the most powerful coronal mass ejections (CMEs) ever recorded. Launched in 2018, the probe was specifically designed to study our local star, the Sun. Just two months after its launch, it broke the record for the closest approach to the Sun by a spacecraft. Equipped with a solar shield, the probe has come within 8.5 million kilometers (5.3 million miles) of the Sun’s surface and is expected to break this record as it continues its mission.

In September 2022, the Parker Solar Probe flew directly into a CME and remained within the plasma for a few days. This provided researchers with valuable data on the interaction between a CME and the cosmic dust and debris present in our solar system, a phenomenon that was previously only theorized. The CME displaced the cosmic debris up to a distance of approximately 9.6 million kilometers (6 million miles), but the void it created was quickly refilled. Understanding how CMEs propagate through the interplanetary medium will contribute to predicting and tracking potentially dangerous space weather.

The mission of the Parker Solar Probe has been eventful, with recent data improving our understanding of high-speed solar winds. As the probe moves closer to the Sun over the next two years, more discoveries are expected to come from this groundbreaking mission.

Извори:
– Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL)

By Роберт Ендру

поврзани со пост

наука

Пробив во истражувањето на изумрените видови: РНК стара векови секвенционирана од примерок од тасмански тигар

Септември 27, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Астероид 2023 SF6: Блиска средба со Земјата

Септември 27, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Револуционерниот центар на Универзитетот во Колорадо Болдер има за цел да го подобри прогнозирањето на времето во вселената

Септември 27, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Промаши

наука

Пробив во истражувањето на изумрените видови: РНК стара векови секвенционирана од примерок од тасмански тигар

Септември 27, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Астероид 2023 SF6: Блиска средба со Земјата

Септември 27, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Револуционерниот центар на Универзитетот во Колорадо Болдер има за цел да го подобри прогнозирањето на времето во вселената

Септември 27, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Невронаучниците се судрија околу интегрираната теорија на информации

Септември 27, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари