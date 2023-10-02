Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Нови хоризонти на НАСА за проширување на мисијата, фокусирање на податоците од хелиофизиката

ByВики Ставропулу

Октомври 2, 2023
Нови хоризонти на НАСА за проширување на мисијата, фокусирање на податоците од хелиофизиката

NASA has announced an updated plan for its New Horizons spacecraft to continue its exploration of the outer solar system. Beginning in fiscal year 2025, New Horizons will shift its focus to gathering unique heliophysics data during an extended, low-activity mode of operations. This new path also allows for the possibility of a future close flyby of a Kuiper Belt object, should one be identified.

The decision to extend the mission until the spacecraft exits the Kuiper Belt in 2028 through 2029 was made to take full advantage of New Horizons’ position in our solar system and its ability to answer important questions about our heliosphere. The extended mission will be primarily funded by NASA’s Planetary Science Division and jointly managed by NASA’s Heliophysics and Planetary Science Divisions.

In order to accommodate the extended operations of New Horizons, NASA will assess the budget impact and make adjustments within the New Frontiers program, including rebalancing funding for science research and data analysis. This may potentially affect future projects within the program.

New Horizons, launched in 2006, has already provided valuable insights into the outer reaches of our solar system. It completed its primary mission by visiting the dwarf planet Pluto and later flew by the Kuiper Belt object Arrokoth. The spacecraft’s continued exploration will contribute to our understanding of the formation of our solar system and provide opportunities for multidisciplinary science.

Извор: НАСА

Note: This article is a summary of the original source article published by NASA on October 2, 2023, which can be found at the following URL: [insert URL here]

By Вики Ставропулу

поврзани со пост

наука

Најдобрите места за гледање на затемнувањето на Сонцето „Огнен прстен“ во Сан Антонио

Октомври 4, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Примарното огледало за џиновскиот телескоп Магелан е при крај

Октомври 4, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
наука

Затемнување на Сонцето со прстенест „огнен прстен“: Објаснет небесен феномен

Октомври 4, 2023 Габриел Бота

Промаши

наука

Најдобрите места за гледање на затемнувањето на Сонцето „Огнен прстен“ во Сан Антонио

Октомври 4, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Примарното огледало за џиновскиот телескоп Магелан е при крај

Октомври 4, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Затемнување на Сонцето со прстенест „огнен прстен“: Објаснет небесен феномен

Октомври 4, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Германски истражувачи направија пробив во технологијата за фаќање CO2

Октомври 4, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари