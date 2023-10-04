Градски живот

НАСА ја проширува мисијата New Horizons за да ги истражува објектите на Кајперовиот појас

Октомври 4, 2023
NASA’s New Horizons mission, which set out to explore Pluto in 2006, has received a five-year extension. The mission was initially planned to conclude in 2024 but will now continue until the spacecraft exits the Kuiper Belt, where comets reside. This extension allows new objectives for the mission to be pursued.

Starting in 2025, New Horizons will focus on exploring objects within the Kuiper Belt. The mission will gather heliophysics data while operating in an extended, low-activity mode. Scientists aim to identify and study Kuiper Belt objects. If a suitable target is found, a close flyby may be possible.

Nicola Fox, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, emphasized the significance of the extended mission: “The New Horizons mission has a unique position in our solar system to answer important questions about our heliosphere and provide extraordinary opportunities for multidisciplinary science for NASA and the scientific community.”

Responsibilities for the mission will be transferred to NASA’s Heliophysics and Planetary Science Divisions. One specific target of interest is Arrokoth, a Kuiper Belt object composed of icy bodies. The spacecraft’s flyby of Arrokoth, which is approximately 34 kilometers wide, will provide valuable data about the object.

The extended New Horizons mission will be jointly managed by NASA’s Planetary Science and Heliophysics Divisions. Alan Stern, a planetary scientist, expressed gratitude for the mission extension and the support received: “I want to thank everyone who supported us in getting NASA to continue the exploration of the Kuiper Belt by its New Horizons spacecraft – You did it!”

Извори:
– NASA report
– Space.com report

