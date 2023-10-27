Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

Новата технологија на антена на надувување може да ги револуционизира вселенските комуникации

Октомври 27, 2023
Новата технологија на антена на надувување може да ги револуционизира вселенските комуникации

A groundbreaking technology in space-based sensing and communications is on the horizon, thanks to the efforts of engineer Christopher Walker and NASA’s Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program. Walker’s idea, known as the Large Balloon Reflector (LBR), involves using inflatable spherical antennas to create wide collection apertures for space-based communications. The concept turns part of the inside surface of an inflated sphere into a parabolic antenna, allowing for the capture and transmission of electromagnetic radiation.

With backing from NIAC and a grant from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, Walker was able to develop and demonstrate a 33-foot-diameter LBR that was carried to the stratosphere by a giant balloon. This inflatable antenna technology offers several advantages over traditional large reflector antennas. Made of a thin film structure, the LBR can inflate to a stable parabolic-dish shape without the need for bulky and complex deployable hardware. It is also lightweight and foldable, making it easier to stow and launch into space.

In 2018, Freefall Aerospace, a company co-founded by Walker, showcased the potential of the LBR by conducting a test aboard NASA’s stratospheric balloon, reaching an altitude of 159,000 feet. The next step for this technology is a high-speed communications demonstration in low Earth orbit aboard a CubeSat called CatSat. CatSat’s inflatable antenna deployment system will deploy from its container and begin transmitting high-definition Earth photos.

This innovative inflatable antenna technology opens the door to future space missions using CubeSats, with applications ranging from lunar exploration to deep-space missions. The potential for using CubeSats equipped with inflatable antennas could significantly expand the capabilities and possibilities for space communications.

Најчесто поставувани прашања:

Q: What is the Large Balloon Reflector (LBR)?
A: The LBR is an inflatable spherical antenna that creates wide collection apertures for space-based sensing and communications.

Q: How does the LBR work?
A: The LBR turns part of the inside surface of an inflated sphere into a parabolic antenna, allowing for the capture and transmission of electromagnetic radiation.

Q: What are the advantages of inflatable antennas?
A: Inflatable antennas, such as the LBR, are lightweight, foldable, and do not require bulky and complex deployable hardware. They offer greater flexibility and ease of stowage compared to traditional large reflector antennas.

П: Кои се потенцијалните апликации на оваа технологија?
A: This technology can revolutionize space communications and enable a wide range of missions, including lunar exploration and deep-space missions, using CubeSats equipped with inflatable antennas.

Извор: НАСА

