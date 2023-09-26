Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Екипажот на Soyuz MS-22/68S во заминување ќе се врати на Земјата, завршувајќи ја рекордната долгогодишна мисија

ByМамфо Бреша

Септември 26, 2023
Екипажот на Soyuz MS-22/68S во заминување ќе се врати на Земјата, завршувајќи ја рекордната долгогодишна мисија

The crew of the Soyuz MS-22/68S, consisting of commander Sergei Prokopyev, co-pilot Dmitri Petelin, and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, are preparing to return to Earth after a year-long mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Originally scheduled for a six-month stay, the crew’s mission was extended due to a coolant leak on their original ferry ship.

The crew will undock from the ISS at 3:54 a.m. EDT and descend back to Earth. The Soyuz crew module is expected to make a jarring touchdown near Kazakhstan at 7:17 a.m. EDT. European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, who has assumed command of the ISS, extended his congratulations to the departing crew for their resilience and professionalism in the face of unexpected challenges.

The departing crew members were praised for their competence, dedication, and hard work in maintaining the ship’s condition and ensuring the success of ISS Expedition 70. The crew of Soyuz MS-23/69S, commander Oleg Kononenko, flight engineer Nicolai Chub, and NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara, will replace the outgoing crew.

Upon their return, the crew of the Soyuz MS-22/68S will have spent a total of 371 days in space, making it the longest flight in U.S. space history. The overall longest single spaceflight record is held by cosmonaut Valery Polyakov, who spent 438 days aboard the Russian Mir space station. Prokopyev, Petelin, and Rubio will rank at number three on the list, behind retired cosmonaut Sergei Avdeyev, who logged a 380-day stint aboard Mir. Mark Vande Hei currently holds the record for the longest previous U.S. flight, spending 355 days aboard the ISS.

Извор: Space.com

By Мамфо Бреша

поврзани со пост

наука

Научниот инструмент на модулот Chandrayaan-3 испраќа доволно податоци за идно проучување на егзопланети

Септември 28, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
наука

Chandrayaan-3: Надежта избледува за Vikram Lander и Pragyan Rover

Септември 28, 2023 Роберт Ендру
наука

Набљудувањата на JWST сугерираат дека ѕвездената контаминација се меша со мерењата на егзопланетата TRAPPIST-1b

Септември 28, 2023 Габриел Бота

Промаши

наука

Научниот инструмент на модулот Chandrayaan-3 испраќа доволно податоци за идно проучување на егзопланети

Септември 28, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Chandrayaan-3: Надежта избледува за Vikram Lander и Pragyan Rover

Септември 28, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
наука

Набљудувањата на JWST сугерираат дека ѕвездената контаминација се меша со мерењата на егзопланетата TRAPPIST-1b

Септември 28, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Уште еден близок повик: Астероидот 2023 SW6 се приближува до Земјата

Септември 28, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари