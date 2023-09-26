Градски живот

НАСА бара предлози за „вселенско влечење" за безбедно да се деорбитира меѓународната вселенска станица

НАСА бара предлози за „вселенско влечење“ за безбедно да се деорбитира меѓународната вселенска станица

NASA has issued a request for proposals to develop a “space tug” that will be responsible for safely deorbiting the International Space Station (ISS) in the early 2030s. The agency plans to use a U.S. Deorbit Vehicle (USDV) to steer the ISS into Earth’s atmosphere, ensuring a controlled descent away from populated areas.

The USDV will be a new spacecraft design or a modification of an existing spacecraft. It needs to have sufficient redundancy and anomaly recovery capability to perform the critical deorbit burn on its first flight. The development, testing, and certification of the USDV are expected to take several years.

While NASA has outlined its plans for the U.S. segment, it has not provided specific details on how the other international partners on the ISS will remove their sections from orbit. The other main partners include Roscosmos, the European Space Agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency. Each agency will be responsible for deorbiting their respective sections based on mass percent ownership.

After the conclusion of the ISS program, NASA envisions flights and commercial research proceeding on industry-led space stations that are currently in their early stages of development. These space stations will provide opportunities for collaboration and advancements in space exploration.

NASA is inviting U.S. industry vendors to propose various aspects of the USDV’s design, including payment type. Proposals are due on November 17, and more details can be found on the U.S. government website.

Overall, this initiative demonstrates NASA’s commitment to responsible space exploration and ensuring the safe removal of the ISS from orbit, paving the way for future advancements in space technology and research.

