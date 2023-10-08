Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Античка планетимална формација откриена со проучување на објектот Арокот во Кајперовиот појас

ByРоберт Ендру

Октомври 8, 2023
A new study led by Dr. Alan Stern, Planetary Scientist and Associate Vice President at Southwest Research Institute (SwRI), suggests that the large mound structures on the Kuiper Belt object Arrokoth, which was closely observed by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft in 2019, may share a common origin. These “building blocks” of Arrokoth could provide valuable insights into planetesimal formation models. The study findings were presented at the American Astronomical Society’s 55th Annual Division for Planetary Sciences meeting.

The study identified 12 mounds on Arrokoth’s larger lobe, Wenu, that exhibit similar shape, size, color, and reflectivity. Additionally, three more mounds were tentatively identified on the object’s smaller lobe, Weeyo. Dr. Will Grundy, co-investigator of the New Horizons mission, compared the appearance of Arrokoth to a raspberry made up of smaller sub-units.

Based on these observations, the study supports the streaming instability model of planetesimal formation. The model suggests that objects in the solar nebula gently accumulate to form larger structures through gravitational collapse, with collision speeds of only a few miles per hour. The similarities found in Arrokoth’s mound structures provide new insights into the formation process, raising questions about the preferred size of these building blocks.

The study highlights the importance of further exploration of other pristine planetesimals to enhance the understanding of accretion processes in the ancient solar system. Future missions, such as NASA’s Lucy mission and ESA’s comet interceptor, may encounter similar objects that can contribute to the development of planetesimal formation theories.

The study, published in the Planetary Science Journal, was conducted in collaboration with researchers from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory and Lowell Observatory.

Извори:

– Stern, A., White, O., Grundy, W., Keeney, B., Hofgartner, J., Nesvorný, D., McKinnon, W., Richardson, D., Marohnic, J., Verbiscer, A., Benecchi, S., Schenk, P., & Moore, J. (2023). “The Properties and Origin of Kuiper Belt Object Arrokoth’s Large Mounds.” The Planetary Science Journal.

– НАСА.

By Роберт Ендру

