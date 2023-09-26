Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

Ново откритие: Енцелад, месечината на Сатурн, прска вода насекаде

ByРоберт Ендру

Септември 26, 2023
Enceladus, one of Saturn’s moons, is behaving like a water sprinkler that won’t quit. This small moon, with a diameter of about 300 miles, is responsible for providing the water and ice that form one of Saturn’s iconic rings. It also shoots water throughout the entire Saturn system.

In 2005, the Cassini spacecraft made the groundbreaking discovery of geysers erupting from Enceladus’s south pole. These geysers, shooting water into space, have since been examined by Cassini, which even flew through them to analyze their composition.

Scientists have determined that the water spewing from Enceladus originates from a global ocean beneath the moon’s icy surface. Beneath the ocean, “vents” of hot water likely carry minerals, providing all the necessary ingredients for life.

In late 2020, the James Webb Space Telescope observed Enceladus and confirmed that the geysers are still active. These geysers release enough water to fill an Olympic pool in just two hours. The water merges to form a massive “plume” that stretches over 6,000 miles from the moon’s surface. Due to Enceladus’s orbital motion around Saturn, the plume spreads out and forms a “doughnut” of ice, encompassing the planet’s outermost ring. Consequently, Saturn’s ring system is constantly replenished by the plume.

However, approximately two-thirds of the water in the plume disperses, creating a thin, frigid “fog” that permeates throughout Saturn’s rings. This discovery provides valuable insights into the complex interactions and dynamics within the Saturn system.

It’s worth noting that the upcoming James Webb Space Telescope, scheduled to launch in late 2021, will continue to provide more detailed observations of Enceladus and other celestial bodies, further deepening our understanding of the universe’s mysteries.

Извори:
– Enceladus: Saturn’s Moon Sprays Water Everywhere – Damond Benningfield
– Image Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech

