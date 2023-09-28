Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Математичкиот модел ги открива моделите и движењето на спермата

ByМамфо Бреша

Септември 28, 2023
Математичкиот модел ги открива моделите и движењето на спермата

Researchers at the University of Bristol have uncovered a link between the formation of zebra stripes and the swimming motion of sperm. Building on the ideas of mathematician Alan Turing, who proposed the concept of reaction-diffusion systems, the team analyzed the patterns created by the flagellum of sperm. These patterns, which resemble those found in chemical reactions, are driven by the motion of molecular motors in the flagellum. By simulating the flagellar beat with reaction-diffusion dynamics, the researchers were able to capture the observed movements of sperm and Chlamydomonas reinhardtii, a type of green algae.

While reaction-diffusion models have been debated by biologists due to their simplification of complex biological processes, they provide a valuable tool for understanding the swiveling motion of sperm tails. The researchers’ minimal model accurately represented the beating patterns of flagella, and the simulations were compared to experimental data to validate their findings.

This research not only sheds light on the intricate workings of sperm motility but also suggests that nature follows similar patterns and solutions across different species. Understanding sperm motion is crucial for investigating male fertility, and the findings of this study have significant implications in that regard.

The study, which explores the connection between flagella patterns and motion in sperm, has been published in Nature Communications.

Извори:
– Универзитетот во Бристол
– Природа комуникации

By Мамфо Бреша

поврзани со пост

наука

Студијата го открива влијанието на возењето велосипед со метан во арктичките езера врз климатските промени

Септември 30, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

НАСА и SpaceX го одредија датумот на лансирање во октомври за мисијата Psyche

Септември 30, 2023 Роберт Ендру
наука

Важноста на управувањето со поставките за колачиња за персонализирано онлајн искуство

Септември 30, 2023 Мамфо Бреша

Промаши

наука

Студијата го открива влијанието на возењето велосипед со метан во арктичките езера врз климатските промени

Септември 30, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

НАСА и SpaceX го одредија датумот на лансирање во октомври за мисијата Psyche

Септември 30, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
наука

Важноста на управувањето со поставките за колачиња за персонализирано онлајн искуство

Септември 30, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

НАСА ги проширува операциите на вселенското летало New Horizons за мултидисциплинарна наука

Септември 30, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари