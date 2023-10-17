In a groundbreaking discovery, researchers have found a significant amount of water trapped in sediment and rock deep within the Earth’s crust, off the coast of New Zealand. Using advanced 3D seismic imaging, they identified a massive reservoir of water about two miles below the ocean floor in the Hikurangi Subduction Zone.

The Hikurangi Subduction Zone is where the Pacific tectonic plate is forced under the Australian plate. This area is known for experiencing “slow-slip” earthquakes, providing valuable opportunities for earthquake research. The research team was initially investigating why some faults experience slip events more frequently than others when they discovered the water reservoir.

The site of the discovery is part of a volcanic area that formed over 125 million years ago from a massive volcanic eruption in the Pacific Ocean. The researchers speculate that the volcanic material eroded into porous rocks during ancient underwater eruptions, creating a water reservoir. Over time, this water transformed the rocks into clay, sealing in even more water.

This discovery is significant because scientists believe that underground water pressure may play a crucial role in releasing tectonic stress, leading to slow-slip earthquakes. Normally, water-rich sediments get buried with a fault, trapping the water. However, the New Zealand fault does not have typical ocean sediment. Instead, the researchers believe that ancient volcanoes and transformed rocks, now clay, are carrying substantial amounts of water down as they get engulfed by the fault.

UTIG Director Demian Saffer, a co-author of the study, explains that the discovery provides a clear illustration of the correlation between fluids and the style of tectonic fault movement. This finding confirms what was previously hypothesized from lab experiments and predicted by some computer simulations, but lacked clear field evidence at the scale of a tectonic plate.

The research, titled “Subducting volcaniclastic-rich upper crust supplies fluids for shallow megathrust and slow slip,” was published in the journal Science Advances. It suggests that similar situations involving water reservoirs could exist in earthquake faults globally, emphasizing the significance of this finding for earthquake understanding and prediction.

