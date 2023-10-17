Researchers have made significant progress in manipulating light as if it were experiencing the effects of gravity. Published in the journal Physical Review A on September 28th, 2023, these findings have implications for optics, materials research, and the development of 6G communications.

Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity has long established that gravitational fields can alter the path of electromagnetic waves, including light and terahertz electromagnetic waves. Scientists have theorized that deforming crystals in the lower energy zone could mimic the effects of gravity, creating a phenomenon known as pseudogravity.

The team of researchers led by Professor Kyoko Kitamura from the Graduate School of Engineering at Tohoku University set out to investigate whether lattice distortion in photonic crystals could generate these pseudogravity effects. Photonic crystals possess unique properties that enable scientists to manipulate and control the behavior of light within the crystals, acting as “traffic controllers” for light.

By introducing lattice distortion, which represents a progressive deformation of the regular spacing of elements within the photonic crystals, the researchers were able to alter the photonic band structure of the crystals. As a result, light beams followed curved trajectories within the crystals, akin to the path of light passing a massive astronomical object like a black hole.

The experiments utilized a silicon-distorted photonic crystal with a primal lattice constant of 200 micrometers and terahertz waves. The deflection of these waves was successfully demonstrated, similar to the way gravity bends the paths of objects.

Associate Professor Masayuki Fujita from Osaka University noted that the in-plane beam steering observed within the terahertz range could have applications in 6G communications. Additionally, these findings showcase how photonic crystals can harness gravitational effects, paving the way for advancements in graviton physics.

This research opens up new possibilities in the field of optics and materials research, as well as offering potential advancements in communication technologies. By modifying and controlling light’s behavior using lattice distortion in photonic crystals, scientists may unlock further insights into the fundamental nature of light and the universe.

Референтен весник:

Nanjyo, K., et al. (2023) Deflection of electromagnetic waves by pseudogravity in distorted photonic crystals. Physical Review A. doi:10.1103/PhysRevA.108.033522

Source: Tohoku University