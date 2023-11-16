Нов напис: Студентите од ирскиот универзитет се подготвуваат за историско лансирање на сателит

A groundbreaking project spearheaded by a team of Irish university students is making headlines as Ireland prepares to launch its first satellite, EIRSAT-1. The project, supported by the European Space Agency (ESA), has been in the works for several years and is a testament to Ireland’s growing presence in the field of space research and technology.

Led by Jack Reilly, a dedicated student from Clogherhead, the team consists of 40 students from University College Dublin (UCD). The students have been working tirelessly under the guidance of the ESA Academy’s “Fly Your Satellite!! Initiative” to design, build, and test the satellite. This unique opportunity has allowed them to gain valuable training, mentorship, and hands-on experience in all aspects of a professional satellite program.

EIRSAT-1, also known as the Educational Irish Research Satellite 1, has recently departed Irish shores and is scheduled for launch at the Vandenberg Space Force base in California, USA. The project has been a collaborative effort between UCD C-Space, the UCD Centre for Space Research, UCD School of Physics, and UCD School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering. The satellite’s mission includes several experiments, notably a thermal treatment experiment focusing on surface treatment for spacecraft.

This groundbreaking achievement represents a significant milestone for Ireland’s space industry. It showcases the country’s commitment to scientific innovation and technological advancement as it establishes itself as a key player in the global space community. Moreover, the project highlights the potential for university-level students to contribute meaningfully to the field, underscoring the importance of investing in educational programs that foster hands-on learning opportunities.

As the launch date approaches, Jack Reilly and his fellow team members are eagerly preparing for their journey to California. Once there, they will continue their involvement in the project, assuming roles in the launch preparation and the subsequent control and operation of the satellite in space. The team’s dedication and passion for space exploration are a testament to the bright future of Irish contributions to the field.

Најчесто поставувани прашања:

Q: What is the name of Ireland’s first satellite?

A: Ireland’s first satellite is named EIRSAT-1, also known as the Educational Irish Research Satellite 1.

Q: How many students worked on the EIRSAT-1 project?

A: A team of 40 students from University College Dublin (UCD) worked on the EIRSAT-1 project.

Q: What is the purpose of the thermal treatment experiment?

A: The thermal treatment experiment aims to develop surface treatment techniques for spacecraft.

Q: Where will EIRSAT-1 be launched?

A: EIRSAT-1 will be launched from the Vandenberg Space Force base in California, USA.

Q: Who has endorsed the EIRSAT-1 project?

A: The endorsing professor for the project is Lorraine Hanlon.