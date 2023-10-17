Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

Придобивките од вежбањето за ментално здравје

ByВики Ставропулу

Октомври 17, 2023
Regular exercise has many positive effects on our physical well-being, but it also plays a crucial role in maintaining good mental health. Engaging in physical activity has been found to reduce symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress, and can even enhance cognitive function.

Exercise helps combat depression by increasing the release of endorphins, also known as “feel-good” hormones, in the brain. These hormones help improve mood and reduce feelings of sadness or hopelessness. Additionally, exercise promotes better sleep, which can also alleviate symptoms of depression.

Anxiety is another mental health condition that can be improved by exercise. Physical activity allows the body to burn off excess energy and tension, helping to reduce feelings of restlessness and worry. Regular exercise can also boost self-confidence and self-esteem, which are often lowered in individuals with anxiety.

Stress is a common problem that many people experience in their daily lives. Exercise has been shown to reduce levels of stress hormones, such as cortisol, and increase the production of endorphins. This combination helps to lower stress and promote a sense of relaxation.

In addition to these mental health benefits, exercise has also been shown to improve cognitive function. Physical activity increases blood flow to the brain, which in turn enhances memory, concentration, and overall cognitive performance.

It is important to note that exercise should be incorporated into a well-rounded approach to mental health care, including therapy and medication if necessary. However, regular physical activity can significantly contribute to improving mental well-being and should be considered as an important component of one’s overall mental health routine.

